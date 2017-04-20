The NFL schedule will be released Thursday night at 8 p.m ET. We’ve already established that most Detroit Lions fans think the team will be awarded two primetime games. We’ve already discussed what we’re hoping to see in this year’s schedule. And we already know their home and away opponents.

But now let’s talk about the Detroit Lions’ biggest annual tradition: The Thanksgiving Day Classic. Thanksgiving afternoon is the one guaranteed opportunity a year the Lions have to display their organization to the entire nation. Detroit has done an admiral job lately, winning four straight games on the national holiday. However, they had lost the previous nine Thanksgiving games leading up to that new streak.

So today’s Question of the Day is:

Which team would you like to see the Detroit Lions face on Thanksgiving in 2017?

My answer: Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press posed this same question to Lions fans via Twitter and here are the results:

The NFL will release its 2017 schedule on Thursday. Who do you want the Lions to play on Thanksgiving? https://t.co/4VBnikLy0K — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) April 17, 2017

And it’s hard to disagree with the fans here. The Packers have been the source of some of the most exciting Lions games in recent history. And it may surprise you just how even the rivalry has been in the past four years. Though Detroit has dropped three straight against Green Bay, they are 3-4 against the Packers in the past seven games. The last time the two teams faced off on Thanksgiving, the Lions destroyed the Aaron Rodgers-less Packers, 40-10.

Your turn.