Lions notes: Top linebacker prospect Reuben Foster failed drug test at Combine

Is Reuben Foster worth the risk anymore, even if he’s there at 21st overall?

By Jeremy Reisman
NCAA Football: CFP National Championship-Clemson vs Alabama Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

  • Alabama linebacker Reuben Foster “failed” a drug test at the NFL Combine. Though he didn’t test positive for any banned substance, his sample was diluted, which the league treats as a failed test. The Detroit Lions badly need a linebacker, but is Foster worth the risk if he slides?

  • The Lions had a pretty neat video revealing their 2017 schedule—though it wasn’t nearly as cool as the Browns’ version:

  • Want a Detroit Lions 2017 schedule background for your phone? We made a pretty basic one here, with the help of some graphics from the official Lions website. Reddit also has a Darius Slay themed one here.

  • If you missed Thursday’s Bob Quinn press conference, you can watch it in its entirety here (starts at about the 7:30 mark):

  • Today’s Mock Draft of the Day comes from the team effort of Mel Kiper and Todd McShay (Insider required). Both alternated picks for each team in the first three rounds. For Detroit, their bounty included defensive end Charles Harris, cornerback Desmond King and running back Kareem Hunt.

Poll

If Reuben Foster falls to 21 overall, would you take him?

This poll is closed

  • 65%
    Yes
    (968 votes)
  • 34%
    No
    (503 votes)
1471 votes total Vote Now

