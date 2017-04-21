- Alabama linebacker Reuben Foster “failed” a drug test at the NFL Combine. Though he didn’t test positive for any banned substance, his sample was diluted, which the league treats as a failed test. The Detroit Lions badly need a linebacker, but is Foster worth the risk if he slides?
- The Lions had a pretty neat video revealing their 2017 schedule—though it wasn’t nearly as cool as the Browns’ version:
You're invited to the #Lions schedule reveal party! pic.twitter.com/U0xaYKQdQt— Detroit Lions (@Lions) April 20, 2017
- Want a Detroit Lions 2017 schedule background for your phone? We made a pretty basic one here, with the help of some graphics from the official Lions website. Reddit also has a Darius Slay themed one here.
- If you missed Thursday’s Bob Quinn press conference, you can watch it in its entirety here (starts at about the 7:30 mark):
- During that press conference, Quinn admitted that the Lions have not yet made a decision on Eric Ebron’s fifth-year option. The deadline for that choice is May 2.
- Tahir Whitehead shared his gratitude for Stephen Tulloch after the veteran linebacker announced his retirement from the NFL:
Learned a lot about the game, and life in general from my guy @stephentulloch You had a helluva career fam. God bless and enjoy retirement pic.twitter.com/nn9BnmOcSf— Tahir Whitehead (@Big_Tah47) April 21, 2017
- Today’s Mock Draft of the Day comes from the team effort of Mel Kiper and Todd McShay (Insider required). Both alternated picks for each team in the first three rounds. For Detroit, their bounty included defensive end Charles Harris, cornerback Desmond King and running back Kareem Hunt.
Poll
If Reuben Foster falls to 21 overall, would you take him?
This poll is closed
-
65%
Yes
-
34%
No
Loading comments...