Though the Detroit Lions are likely to make a handful of roster moves before now and the end of training camp in August, they are likely done making any huge transactions.

With the NFL Draft over and free agency down to the few scragglers remaining on the wire, Detroit’s offseason acquisitions are essentially complete. What we see with Detroit’s current roster is likely what we’ll get for the 2017 season, with a few additions and subtracts still to come throughout the year.

So today’s Question of the Day is:

What has been your favorite offseason move for the Detroit Lions this year?

My answer: Immediately going out and getting Rick Wagner. My biggest concern entering the offseason was what to do with Riley Reiff. Though at the time I preferred the Lions re-sign Reiff to a long-term contract, I had no idea where things stood in terms of negotiations.

With the power of hindsight, it was clear the Lions made the right decision. Reiff was always going to get left tackle money and Detroit did the absolute best they could in replacing Reiff at a cheaper cost.

Some argue that the Lions still overpaid Wagner, and it remains to be seen whether he’ll work out in Detroit, but this was the kind of quick, decisive move that Bob Quinn has now made in back-to-back free agencies. Last year, he immediately filled the Lions’ wide receiver need by going out and getting Marvin Jones Jr. This year, he did the same, but arguably upgraded the position, too. I don’t think any Lions fan could realistically expect anything better.

Your turn.