Before we jump into today’s Question of the Day, let me be clear: there are no indications that Joseph Fauria is coming back or even has a tryout lined up with the team. This is simply a fun question to ask about a player that fans seemed to really like when he was on the team.

Anyways, Fauria is in town and seems to be having a lot of fun with some former teammates. As noted in Friday’s notes, he’s been hanging with one of his best friends during his playing days, punter Sam Martin:

Swear I'm not 5'2". He's just super tall guys. A post shared by Sam Martin (@sammartin_6) on Jun 2, 2017 at 12:12am PDT

On Saturday, Fauria also posted video to his Instagram (@BigJoeFauria) of him cruising with Matthew Stafford:

I see you @BigJoeFauria hanging out with No. 9. pic.twitter.com/3MisMgy05n — Pride Of Detroit (@PrideOfDetroit) June 3, 2017

So today’s Question of the Day is:

Do you want to bring Joseph Fauria back to the Detroit Lions?

My answer: I would love to have Fauria’s personality and, yes, his dances back with the Lions, but it doesn’t make a lot of football sense to bring him back to Detroit. The Lions just drafted Michael Roberts, who will take over a pretty big receiving role in due time, and Detroit still has Eric Ebron for the next two seasons.

Fauria wasn’t ever much of a blocking tight end, so it’s hard to see a role he would really fill in Detroit these days.

That being said, Fauria has been documenting his year trying to get back into the NFL, and I believe he would be in shape if a team was willing to take a chance on him. I’d love to see him back in the NFL, but it just doesn’t seem like it makes any sense to reunite him with his former team.