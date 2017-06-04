Before we jump into today’s Question of the Day, let me be clear: there are no indications that Joseph Fauria is coming back or even has a tryout lined up with the team. This is simply a fun question to ask about a player that fans seemed to really like when he was on the team.
Anyways, Fauria is in town and seems to be having a lot of fun with some former teammates. As noted in Friday’s notes, he’s been hanging with one of his best friends during his playing days, punter Sam Martin:
On Saturday, Fauria also posted video to his Instagram (@BigJoeFauria) of him cruising with Matthew Stafford:
I see you @BigJoeFauria hanging out with No. 9. pic.twitter.com/3MisMgy05n— Pride Of Detroit (@PrideOfDetroit) June 3, 2017
So today’s Question of the Day is:
Do you want to bring Joseph Fauria back to the Detroit Lions?
My answer: I would love to have Fauria’s personality and, yes, his dances back with the Lions, but it doesn’t make a lot of football sense to bring him back to Detroit. The Lions just drafted Michael Roberts, who will take over a pretty big receiving role in due time, and Detroit still has Eric Ebron for the next two seasons.
Fauria wasn’t ever much of a blocking tight end, so it’s hard to see a role he would really fill in Detroit these days.
That being said, Fauria has been documenting his year trying to get back into the NFL, and I believe he would be in shape if a team was willing to take a chance on him. I’d love to see him back in the NFL, but it just doesn’t seem like it makes any sense to reunite him with his former team.
Poll
Do you want Joseph Fauria back with the Detroit Lions
This poll is closed
-
56%
Yes
-
43%
No
Loading comments...