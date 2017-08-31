Cornelius Lucas questionable to return vs. Bills with ankle injury

The Detroit Lions are pretty thin at offensive tackle. Ever since releasing Cyrus Kouandjio earlier in the season, it was clear the Lions were rolling with Greg Robinson as the starting left tackle, but the backup situation was murky, at best.

Now the Lions could be in a tougher position. During Thursday’s preseason finale, Cornelius Lucas suffered an ankle injury and is questionable to return.

Lucas spent most of the preseason and training camp on the sidelines with an injury, but he finally returned back to practice last week. Once Kouandjio was released, it was pretty clear Lucas was being groomed as Detroit’s primary backup at the tackle position.

The severity of Lucas’ injury is unknown, but if it’s serious, the Lions may need to seek out some help at offensive tackle. Undrafted rookie Storm Norton is the next man up and his play has been wildly inconsistent all preseason. The only other healthy non-starting offensive tackle is Nick Becton, who joined the team in late July.

Hopefully this is only a precautionary move by the Lions. We’ll update this story as we get more information.