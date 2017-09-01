The Detroit Lions have waived former third-round pick Alex Carter, as first reported by Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press.

Carter was given the tough task of dropping everything he learned as a cornerback in his first two years with the Lions and make a transition to safety. Though he welcomed the change, he apparently didn’t catch on quick enough to make Detroit’s final roster.

The Lions’ 2015 third-round pick had a rough go with Detroit. He lost his entire rookie year to an injury and spent almost all of 2016 on the practice squad or inactive list. He briefly saw time on special teams for a single game, but never took a defensive snap in his entire Lions career.

Carter is still practice squad eligible, but there’s a good chance another team takes a flyer on the former Day 2 draft pick, even though he made it through waivers last year.

Per Michael Rothstein, the Lions are also waiving defensive back Josh Thornton. An undrafted free agent out of Southern Utah, Thornton was unlikely to ever truly compete for a spot on the roster. Like Carter, he could find himself on the practice squad.

