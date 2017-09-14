Thursday Night Football open thread: Texans at Bengals

It feels like we’re still in the afterglow of the Detroit Lions’ victory over the Arizona Cardinals, but Week 2 is already here. Per usual, the week kicks off with a mediocre “Thursday Night Football” game.

The Bengals and Texans both lost their season openers in humiliating fashion. The Bengals were shut out by their division rivals, while the Texans were walloped by the Jaguars on their home turf in what should have been an emotional homecoming.

While there’s not a lot at stake here for Lions fans, Detroit does face off against the Bengals in Week 16 of the season. If you’re a football nut, or want to do some really early scouting, give the game a watch. And chat in the comment section below.

Here’s how to watch tonight’s game, which gets started at 8:30 p.m. ET.

Game info

Date: Thursday, September 14th, 2017

Location: Paul Brown Stadium, Cincinnati, OH

Kickoff time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: NFL Network

Announcers: Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (color analyst) and Heather Cox (sideline reporter)

SB Nation Coverage: Cincy Jungle and Battle Red Blog

Online Streaming: Watch the live stream on the NFL's mobile app. International viewers can use NFL Game Pass

Our pick: Bengals -6