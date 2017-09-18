The Detroit Lions lead the New York Giants 17-7 at halftime.
Join us for the final two quarters of the game.
In This Stream
Monday Night Football Week 2: Detroit Lions vs. New York Giants
- Lions Song of the Game: “Blue Flowers” by Dr. Octagon
- Lions-Giants second half open thread: Lions lead in New York
- Lions-Giants first half open thread
More From Pride Of Detroit
- Detroit Lions activate Nick Williams from Reserve/COVID, waive TE Hunter Thedford
- Lions vs. Steelers preseason preview: Position-by-position breakdown
- Mailbag (Part 2): How does this rookie class stack up with previous years?
- POLL: Who will be the Lions’ backup outside cornerback?
- Lions mailbag (Part 1): How concerning is D’Andre Swift’s injury?
- Notes: Former NFL lineman believes Detroit Lions’ offensive line ‘has a chance to be special’
Loading comments...