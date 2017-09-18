WATCH: Jamal Agnew returns an 88-yard punt for a touchdown

Detroit and New York’s matchup on Monday night has been a bit of a back and forth affair, but the Giants’ gaffes in pass protection and wide receivers dropping passes have provided the Lions with opportunities.

Jamal Agnew, the Lions fifth-round pick out of San Diego, made the most of one of those opportunities:

En route to giving the Lions a 14-point lead, Agnew’s 88-yard punt return was the fifth longest in team history.

And poor, poor Brad Wing. He’s out there to punt the ball, not make the tackles. His ankles were dusted as Agnew made one cut past the Giants’ punter and was off to the house for six: