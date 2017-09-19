VIDEO: The Lions had the best Week 2 celebration you never saw

A few weeks ago, Marvin Jones Jr. and the Detroit Lions receivers broke in the new celebration rules, double-dutching their way to the best choreographed touchdown “dance” of the entire preseason.

The catch was great... the celebration was even better! #NYJvsDET



det-lions pic.twitter.com/hT2yYHbhor — Detroit Lions (@Lions) August 20, 2017

The celebration caught a lot of attention from football fans afar. Even celebration maestro Chad Johnson gave his stamp of approval on Marvin’s jump rope skills.

But Golden Tate and Jones may have outdone themselves this week. The “Monday Night Football” cameras never caught it, but on Jones’ first-quarter touchdown against the New York Giants, he and Tate pulled out another fantastic celebration:

The end zone: Where meets pic.twitter.com/0aY56ZjkJU — Detroit Lions (@Lions) September 20, 2017

This celebration has layers upon layers of goodness. If you follow Golden Tate on Instagram, you probably know what a ping pong fiend he is. Throughout training camp, he was posting live videos of him taking down other Lions receivers in a heated ping pong match in the locker room.

But my favorite part of this celebration has to be Graham Glasgow, who has no idea what to do for the first half of the impromptu ping pong match. In the end, he decides it’s best to just get out of the situation, so he gives Jones a little tap on the helmet before escaping.

It’s disappointing that the Monday Night crew never picked up on the celebration, as it was deserving of the potential national stage that was available, but even Lions running back Ameer Abdullah never saw it before Tuesday night:

How did I miss this? https://t.co/xLRj8mzIM9 — Ameer Abdullah (@Ameerguapo) September 20, 2017

