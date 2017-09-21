Thursday Night Football open thread: Rams at 49ers

It’s once again time for Thursday Night Football, which means it’s time for the NFL to showcase its most embarrassing teams in a battle that hardly resembles professional football.

But if you’re like me, you’re an addict. So instead of writing “On Paper” like a reasonable Managing Editor would do, I’ll be watching this game and making fun of it on Twitter.

This week’s offering is the San Francisco 49ers vs. the Los Angeles Rams. A game that features more teams than wins.

The 49ers have not only failed to notch their first win, but they’re still looking for their first touchdown. Brian Hoyer and the San Francisco offense are looking for answers before they find themselves in a three or four game hole in their division.

But I’m not sure they’ll find any answers this week, as the Rams have one of the most intimidating defenses. In Week 1 alone, the Rams forced three turnovers, tallied four sacks, scored two defensive touchdowns and even earned a safety.

I probably didn’t do a great job selling the game, but I’m not here trying to serve you a dookie sandwich and sell it as roast beef. Watch the game at your own risk.

If you are interested in watching, here’s how you would go about doing that:

Location: Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, CA

Game time: Thursday, September 21, 8:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: NFL Network

Online streaming: Catch the replay on NFL Game Pass

Announcers: Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, Heather Cox (sideline)

SB Nation blogs: Turf Show Times (Rams ) - Niners Nation (49ers)

My pick: Rams 27, 49ers 13