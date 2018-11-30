Late Post Week 12 538 Playoff Percentage Update.







(This is information before the Thursday night game between Dallas and New Orleans. Due to retail work in the Holidays and finishing up my Master’s class, this is late. )

Week 12 has now passed and I once again turn to the 538 website to see what their computer models say about each NFL team making the playoffs. This week we include the percentage change from Week 11.

THE TOP 12! (The place to be)

L.A. Rams >99% --

New Orleans >99% --

Kansas City >99% --

New England >99% +2%

Chicago 96% +9%

Houston 96% +12%

Pittsburgh 94% -3%

L.A. Chargers 88% +5%

Seattle 75% +30%

Minnesota 63% +11%

Dallas 60% +14%

Baltimore 46% +9%

THE CLOSING IN SIX!!!

Washington 39% -16%

Carolina 31% -31%

Indianapolis 29% +7%

Philadelphia 24% +4%

Tennessee 21% -18%

Denver 13% +9%



THE WE ARE NOT THAT BAD SEVEN! ARE WE?

Cincinnati 6% -18%

Green Bay 6% -10%

Miami 5% -8%

Atlanta 4% -5%

Cleveland 1% +1%

Buffalo 1% +1%

Detroit 1% -6%

THE CURRENT BOTTOM FEEDERS

Tampa Bay <1% --

Jacksonville <1% --

N.Y. Giants <1% --

N.Y. Jets <1% --

Arizona <1% --

San Francisco <1% --

Oak Vegas <1% --

BIGGEST MOVERS AND SHAKERS



No team has been eliminated or gained a playoff spot, but there has been some teams eliminated from certain goals.



The N.Y. Jets, Atlanta Falcons, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been eliminated from both winning their division and gaining a first round bye. The only remaining (slim) hope they have is for a wild card.



The Green Bay Packers, Detroit Lions, Jacksonville Jaguars and N.Y. Giants can still …win their division (LOL, oh god, oh lord, LOL) but are mathematically eliminated from the getting a first round bye.





Numbers can make you a liar.



Last week I talked about how once a team hits the "Less than one percent making the playoff odds" they never get out. Then Week 12 happened. Buffalo and Cleveland both rose up to a full 1%. They each did it in different ways … Buffalo beat Jacksonville, going to 4-7 and keeping their slim hopes alive. Cleveland destroyed Cincinnati and the David Njoku touchdown was epic. As the Lions trek down I can’t help but wonder will Baker Mayfield be the QB Cleveland needs, will he accomplish some goals before Stafford? Think of this little fact … The Browns have 4 wins and a Tie after the first 11 games and finishing last season 0-16. It took the Lions, 23 games to get that 4th win after going 0-16. If we count the Tie as anything, it was game 28 until the Lions got their 5th win. Which means … either, the Lions were just that much worse in 2008 than the Browns in 2017. Or, my argument I made in 2011 that Swartz and Mayhew based on how teams that had finished with one win did the two seasons following, (Since there was no other zero lose teams yet) and that each were not doing a good job was right. Sadly, I am getting similar numbers and vibes with Matty Patty and Quinn. Of course, to quote my newest favorite player, Baker Mayfield, "I woke up feeling real dangerous."



The biggest Positive changes of the week.

Seattle +30, Dallas +20%, Chicago +17, Seattle +16, Houston +14, Baltimore +13, Indiana +10 all had the best weeks.



Dallas, again stunning how they somehow find the right combination of winning and loser to be on the lips of every national sports talker. When Philadelphia lost, and Alex Smith went down, every national host got their Cowboy/Giants talking points back out and ready. Show prep is easy sometimes.



On the Negative side of things, the biggest drops of the week: Carolina -31, Tennessee -18, Cincinnati -18, Washington -16, Green Bay -10,

I have never liked Cam Newton and the Panthers downfall makes me laugh. Honestly, I am glad the Lions won, but going for 2 a couple weeks back was such a mistake.



The Packers … LOL.



Other Movers and Shakers of note.



Oh, because I hate it, and yet it’s all we ever get here. Draft Talk! Our Lions (Grumble) are currently projected to have a record that would give them the 8th pick in the draft. 6.1 wins averaging all 100,000 simulations a slight decrease over last week. They are still only favored in the Arizona game the rest of the season according to the computer. We are starting to enter the territory where it truly is not fun anymore.





