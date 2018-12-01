To be a good team in the NFL, sometimes you just need a single player who is such a transformative talent that he can carry the rest of the roster to at least 10 or 11 wins. The Green Bay Packers have been doing it for years with Aaron Rodgers, and it seems like that well is finally drying up.

But to be one of the best in the league, you have to be able to threaten your opponent with a multi-front attack. It helps if you’re dangerous on both sides of the ball, but sometimes if just one unit is dynamic enough, that can be sufficient to consistently tally wins.

The Los Angeles Rams certainly fall into that latter category. Their defense, at best, is average—though they have some playmakers. Their offense is otherworldly. Not only is their scheme advanced and innovative, but head coach Sean McVay has managed to find the perfect personnel to complement the scheme. So today’s Question of the Day is:

Which Rams player scares you the most for Sunday’s game?

My answer: Aaron Donald.

Come on, you didn’t think I was going to say anyone else, did you?

The Rams’ offense is certainly going to have their way with the Lions defense, but there isn’t one particular player that poses a unique threat to Detroit... they all do. No, the real threat comes when Detroit tries to play keep-up with the Rams, and Donald is the man that will stand in Matthew Stafford’s way.

Donald has three more sacks than anyone else in the NFL (14.5) and he’s tallied 10.5 of those sacks in the past five weeks. He’s on an absolute tear, and he’ll likely be lined up over Lions backup guard Kenny Wiggins for much of the game.

Obviously, the Lions know Donald is nearly impossible to block, so they’ll likely offer Wiggins some help on Sunday. Unfortunately, that could open up opportunities for Ndamukong Suh, who may have a little extra motivation this week playing against his former team for the first time ever.

Your turn.