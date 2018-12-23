Another week, another disappointing and dull Detroit Lions game. Thankfully, Sunday Night Football looks to be an exciting duel between two playoff-caliber teams.

The 11-3 Kansas City Chiefs are looking to bounce back after 29-28 loss to their rival Los Angeles Chargers last week. With the Chargers losing to the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday and dropping to 11-4, the Chiefs have an opportunity to pull ahead in the race for the AFC West lead — the winner will likely be the top seed in the AFC, while the second place team will be relegated to the top Wild Card seed, fifth in the AFC. With such a significant change in playoff position at stake, the Chiefs don’t want to let this game slip away.

The Seattle Seahawks, meanwhile, are in a fight for their playoff lives. After dropping a disappointing game to the San Francisco 49ers, the Seahawks entered Week 16 as the fifth seed at 8-6. The playoff picture became a bit clearer today: with the sixth seed Minnesota Vikings winning against the Lions, they moved to 8-6-1. The Philadelphia Eagles, previously on the outside, defeated the Houston Texans to advance to 8-7, simultaneously eliminating Washington. The NFC playoff race will be close, and the Seahawks are hoping to pull ahead of the Eagles and Vikings for the top Wild Card spot.

Here is how to watch this week’s edition of SNF:

Date: Sunday, December 23, 2018

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Location: CenturyLink Field—Seattle, WA

TV: NBC

Announcers: Al Michaels (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (analyst), Michele Tafoya (sidelines)

Online: NBCSports.com