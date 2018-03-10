Could the Lions take a LB in the 1st?

There has been some talk in the POD threads about LBs, especially Tremaine Edmunds and DE/OLB Harold Landry. If the Lions are going to run any kind of hybrid or 3-4 they are going to need to upgrade their LB corps. There has been a lot of talk about Edmunds and Landry, and for good reason. The problem with Edmunds is that he'll likely be gone by the time the Lions pick. Landry might be available, but will he be the highest LB on the Lions' list?

Rashaan Evans and Roquan Smith are the two other LBs that may be taken before the Lions pick. Evans has said he admires the Patriots LB D'onte Hightower for his versatility who was the heart of the Patriot's defense. Evans can play inside and outside, with strength and speed. Roquan Smith can also play inside but will probably move to OLB in the NFL. Both are bonafide 1st round picks, and watching both of their college tape is pure football joy.

The Lions picked up Jarrad Davis last year, so it's logical to ask whether or not the Lions gain anything by getting another LB this year. In the Harbaugh era with the 49ers, their defense was anchored by two LBs Patrick Willis and Navarro Bowman. When Patricia said he wants to build the defense from the inside out, he mentioned safeties and linebackers, not defensive linemen. Building a defense with two complementing LBs is not unheard of. If we want to put our aluminum foil hats on, when Patricia visited Mayock and Eisen during the combine it was when the LBs were running, and he was uncharacteristically quiet about grading any of the prospects.

The LB list in this draft is deep, with guys like Leighton Vander Esch, who physically comes as close to Tremaine Edmunds as a mere mortal can:

Edmunds: 6'5" 253lbs 34 1/2arms 4.54 40, 19 bench, 117 broad

Vander Esch: 6'4" 256lbs 33 7/8arms 4.65 40, 20 bench 39.5 vert, 124 broad, 6.88 3cone

If a team misses out on Edmunds, Vander Esch is one hell of a consolation prize.

Last but not least, there are several tall, rangy but thin OLB/DE prospects that could easily stack 5-10 lbs onto their frame including Lorenzo Carter (6'6", 250 lbs and 34" arms. He ran a 4.5 40, 36 vert and 130 broad) another "freak" athlete who rushed standing up and with a hand on the ground at Georgia.

Adding a big, strong LB with speed could help solve three problems with the Lions D: defending the run, rushing the passer and covering TE's. The Lions pass D was abysmal, adding a LB that can cover the middle of the field and RBs in the flats will help to squash any dinking and dunking underneath. This draft class is not only stacked at RB and interior OL, but also at LB and possibly S. I wouldn't be surprised if the Lions pick a LB on the first two days, and overall I think this is going to be a draft that will be hard to mess up by Quinn and co.