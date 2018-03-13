It’s only been one day of negotiations for potential free agents, and the Detroit Lions have already been linked to five potentially new players on the roster. Here’s a quick list:

RB DeMarco Murray

RB Jonathan Stewart

CB Malcolm Butler

TE Trey Burton

DT Beau Allen

There are varying degrees of likelihood that the Lions sign each of these players. For example, Detroit seems heavily invested in courting Butler, seeing as though NFL Network is reporting that only the Texans are competing with the Lions to acquire the cornerback. Whereas Burton has at least six other teams vying for his talent.

For a minute, though, let’s pretend that the Lions could sign any of these five players right now. Today’s Question of the Day is:

Which of these five rumored players do you want the Lions to sign the most?

My answer: While Malcolm Butler is undoubtedly the most talented of the five, he’s not my answer because of the pricetag and the (lack of) need relative to other positions.

So, instead, I feel best about the potential addition of Beau Allen. He isn’t an outstanding player, but he’s versatile and he’s a space-clogger. Detroit may already have that in A’Shawn Robinson, but Allen is actually 13 pounds bigger and can come off the bench and not be a huge drop-off in talent.

Over the season, we talked a lot about the Lions’ lack of an edge rusher, but defensive tackle was a disaster, too. Just check out all of the names the Lions shuffled through during the season. Haloti Ngata, Akeem Spence, Jeremiah Ledbetter, Caraun Reid, Khyri Thornton and Christian Ringo. That is far too many players to flip through in a season, and Allen could help stop the search in 2018.

While Detroit has a slightly bigger need for a 3-tech defensive tackle capable of starting or even an edge rusher, those players are either hard to come by in free agency or extremely overpriced. Getting a solid depth player like Allen is underrated in free agency, and it’s something the Lions really failed to do last season with guys like Cornelius Washington and to a lesser extent Akeem Spence.

Your turn.