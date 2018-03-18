 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Luke Willson reportedly leaves Detroit Lions meeting without contract

The tight end search continues.

By Jeremy Reisman
NFL: Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Tight end has jumped to one of the Detroit Lions’ top needs after Wednesday surprising released of Eric Ebron combined with the loss of No. 2 tight end Darren Fells to free agency. The Lions have been slow to find a replacement for the two, but one of the most popular choices out there is former Seahawks tight end Luke Willson.

The Lions reportedly brought in the 28-year-old over the weekend, but according to Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times, the meeting ended without a signed contract:

Willson is the second reported meeting between the Lions and a tight end. Earlier in the week, Detroit brought in veteran Eagles tight end Brent Celek. Celek would be a much more senior option than Willson, seeing as though Celek turned 33 earlier this year.

While just because the Lions met with both Celek and Willson without coming to a contract agreement doesn’t mean there isn’t a deal coming in the future. That being said, it’s not exactly promising that Wilson—who has been a fan of the Lions organization since growing up just on the other side of the Detroit River—left without a contract.

If the Lions decide to they don’t want Celek or Wilson, the cupboard is fairly bare. But some other options include Julius Thomas, Ben Thomas and Martellus Bennett.

