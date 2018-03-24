2018 NFL Mock Draft: Mathbomb Consensus 750

With the Combine and pro day circuit, we’ve taken a bit of a break from the Consensus Mock Draft. When we last left, we had over 500 mocks and rising, and after playing a little bit of catch up we’ve got the tracker up to 750 mock drafts. Conveniently, we reached that number on the first day of the Combine, so it gives a nice cut off for what will be the next cycle of mocks and reactionary changes.

While, at first, I was just going to soldier through and catch up to present day, I ultimately decided that with the trades that have gone down in the past month we have an excellent opportunity to see how differently the consensus will shake out. So jumping in right away, let’s see how it goes!

If you’re not familiar with our Consensus Mock Drafts, check out the earlier versions below:

The shorthand version of how this works: I create a mock draft based off the most popular picks from my gathering of hundreds (in this case 750) of other mock drafts. The one catch: A team cannot pick a player already chosen in the draft.

1. Cleveland Browns - Sam Darnold, QB USC

Previous Pick - Same

Sam Darnold 314

Saquon Barkley 293

Minkah Fitzpatrick 225

Josh Rosen 168

Baker Mayfield 60

Darnold still holds onto the top spot, and he put some good distance between himself and the field since our last mock. Considering how he finished his pro day, I’d be surprised if anyone ever overtakes him.

2. New York Giants - Josh Rosen, QB UCLA

Previous Pick - Same

Not a lot of intrigue yet as the Giants have been favored in mock drafts to pick up a new signal caller. Rosen has a good amount of distance between him and the next most popular choice, so barring a trade this is likely to be the final pick once the consensus concludes.

Josh Rosen 276

Sam Darnold 161

Saquon Barkley 78

Connor Williams 32

Josh Allen 31

3. New York Jets - Baker Mayfield, QB Oklahoma

Previous Pick - Lamar Jackson

With the Jets taking over this pick from the Colts, we get some changes early on as their previous mock saw them taking Lamar Jackson after Baker Mayfield was taken. This time they get their guy in Mayfield, who will bring some excitement to the franchise when he gets his shot.

Baker Mayfield 150

Josh Allen 88

Josh Rosen 85

Lamar Jackson 85

Sam Darnold 77

4. Cleveland Browns - Saquon Barkley, RB Penn State

Previous Pick - Same

The Browns add one of the most dynamic runners in years with Saquon Barkley. Having already nabbed their top choice, they get their second one yet again with quarterbacks going in the previous two picks.

Sam Darnold 314

Saquon Barkley 293

Minkah Fitzpatrick 225

Josh Rosen 168

Baker Mayfield 60

5. Denver Broncos - Quenton Nelson, OG Notre Dame

Previous Pick - Baker Mayfield

With Baker Mayfield gone, the Broncos are forced to ‘settle’ for Quenton Nelson, who was their most mocked prospect. Nelson has cleanly overtaken Mayfield as the most mocked player to the Broncos, so even if they had the choice of both they would have went with the better blocker to improve their line. Nelson moves up a few spots as he had gone to the 49ers at ninth overall in the previous consensus.

Quenton Nelson 114

Baker Mayfield 99

Josh Allen 98

Josh Rosen 81

Sam Darnold 59

6. Indianapolis Colts - Bradley Chubb, DE NC State

Previous Pick - Same

The Colts drop back three spots and still come down with their guy. They picked Chubb at third overall last time and managed to get him all the same a few picks later. Had they not, they would have ended up with Key, who has slid fast down most boards this draft season.

Bradley Chubb 323

Saquon Barkley 114

Arden Key 44

Connor Williams 39

Minkah Fitzpatrick 38

7. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Minkah Fitzpatrick, CB Alabama

Previous Pick - Arden Key

The Buccaneers end up with Minkah Fitzpatrick, who they can immediately plug in at corner or safety to improve their defense. He overtook Arden Key by a wide margin in the lead up to the Combine and has only widened the gap since then.

Bradley Chubb 175

Minkah Fitzpatrick 114

Arden Key 65

Quenton Nelson 65

Derwin James 48

8. Chicago Bears - Calvin Ridley, WR Alabama

Previous Pick - Same

Despite the wide margin between Alabama’s Calvin Ridley and the other players listed, I wouldn’t call his lead safe. After a below average Combine, Ridley has seen his once soaring stock drop rapidly and I wouldn’t be surprised at all to see his 128 mock lead evaporate before the next consensus.

Calvin Ridley 208

Courtland Sutton 80

Minkah Fitzpatrick 62

Arden Key 54

Denzel Ward 41

9. San Francisco 49ers - Roquan Smith, LB Georgia

Previous Pick - Quenton Nelson

With their first two options off the board, the 49ers land a player often considered the best linebacker in the class in Roquan Smith. Smith has the potential to be the Patrick Willis type of team leader the 49ers have been lacking, and with a culture that seems bent on winning rather than rebuilding, that could be a huge spark.

Saquon Barkley 106

Quenton Nelson 93

Roquan Smith 59

Minkah Fitzpatrick 58

Denzel Ward 54

10. Las Vegas Raiders - Denzel Ward, CB Ohio State

Previous Pick - Roquan Smith

With their top option going in the previous pick, the Raiders end up with one of the fastest players of the draft class in Denzel Ward. Ward’s athleticism is off the charts, so he’s more than just a consolation prize for Las Vegas.

Roquan Smith 201

Denzel Ward 50

Tremaine Edmunds 40

Derwin James 34

Joshua Jackson 33

11. Miami Dolphins - Arden Key, DE LSU

Previous Pick - Derwin James

The Dolphins miss out on their top pick and the guy they used to be mocked the most is no longer in favor. Instead, they end up taking Arden Key, who has fallen down most mock drafts but had a sizable head start that he has yet to burn up. Key has loads of talent, but more flags than a UN Meeting.

Roquan Smith 73

Arden Key 52

Tremaine Edmunds 43

Derwin James 41

Minkah Fitzpatrick 29

12. Buffalo Bills - Maurice Hurst, DT Michigan

Previous Pick - Mason Rudolph

The Bills trade up and take a defensive tackle in this one, as Hurst overtook Rudolph by a single mock draft right before hitting 750 total mocks recorded. An odd choice, but what can you do? Math.

Maurice Hurst 89

Mason Rudolph 88

Lamar Jackson 86

Da’Ron Payne 78

Josh Allen 72

13. Washington Redskins - Derwin James, SS Florida State

Previous Pick - Vita Vea

The Skins take a player who echoes one of their most legendary players instead of addressing their defensive line. While this pick may draw scrutiny from draftniks if it happens, James will likely become an immediate fan favorite due to the parallels and comparisons to Sean Taylor.

Derwin James 134

Vita Vea 59

Calvin Ridley 53

Da’Ron Payne 41

Josh Allen 36

14. Green Bay Packers - Joshua Jackson, CB Iowa

Previous Pick - Same

Landing Joshua Jackson seemed like a lock for the Packers prior to the Combine, but I feel the next time we run a consensus we’ll see someone else here. Jackson had a fine Combine, but he ran a poorer than expected 40-yard dash and that will hurt him in some teams’ eyes. The Packers tend to be metrics cautious, so it might be them.

Joshua Jackson 99

Denzel Ward 78

Harold Landry 64

Arden Key 41

Marcus Davenport 37

15. Arizona Cardinals - Josh Allen, QB Wyoming

Previous Pick - Same

Mock drafters haven’t been very creative with the Cardinals, as most have had them taking a quarterback with their first-round pick. That hasn’t changed yet, and Josh Allen remained the Cardinals’ pick for another consensus.

Josh Allen 145

Lamar Jackson 72

Baker Mayfield 68

Mason Rudolph 61

Connor Williams 46

16. Baltimore Ravens - Courtland Sutton, WR SMU

Previous Pick - Same

No changes for Baltimore as they still take home Courtland Sutton in this consensus. With how drastically different the Combine played out for him and Calvin Ridley, it’s very possible the two of them switch places the next time we visit this.

Calvin Ridley 151

Courtland Sutton 135

Derrius Guice 65

James Washington 52

Christian Kirk 44

17. Los Angeles Chargers - Vita Vea, DT Washington

Previous Pick - Connor Williams

The Chargers lose out on their top pick in Derwin James and their previous top pick in Connor Williams had fallen out of favor. That leaves them to settle for a player I consider a top five in this class, Vita Vea. Heck of a haul at 17th overall.

Derwin James 85

Vita Vea 84

Mike McGlinchey 68

Orlando Brown 67

Connor Williams 61

18. Seattle Seahawks - Derrius Guice, RB LSU

Previous Pick - Same

Derrius Guice became a Seahawk in the last mock and he becomes one again here. No shame in stepping into Beast Mode’s vacated shoes.

Derrius Guice 75

Orlando Brown 66

Mike McGlinchey 63

Joshua Jackson 57

Derwin James 52

19. Dallas Cowboys - Da’Ron Payne, DT Alabama

Previous Pick - Maurice Hurst

The Cowboys lose out on their first three options either by virtue of having been picked already or having gone back to school. They still land a top defensive tackle in Da’Ron Payne, but having missed on him they would have ended up with a top slot receiving option instead.

Maurice Hurst 122

Christian Wilkins 76

Vita Vea 66

Da’Ron Payne 41

Courtland Sutton 34

Roquan Smith 28

Christian Kirk 26

20. Detroit Lions - Marcus Davenport, DE UTSA

Previous Pick - Harold Landry

The pre-Combine surge for Marcus Davenport was huge, and while I still contend that his tape screams Day 2 pick, his athleticism counters in Day 1 so this is where he ends up. It’s going to be an interesting battle to watch, as Harold Landry has closer ties to the team than Davenport (defensive coordinator instead of DL coach), and Landry had arguably the better Combine. This could go either way, unless Guice ends up falling away from the Seahawks.

Derrius Guice 127

Marcus Davenport 60

Arden Key 59

Harold Landry 47

Maurice Hurst 45

21. Cincinnati Bengals - Mike McGlinchey, OT Notre Dame

Previuos Pick - Same

Like the Colts, the Bengals were able to move down and still draft their top guy. Needing a tackle in a bad way, they would have had a shot at either of their fallback options.

Mike McGlinchey 173

Connor Williams 121

Orlando Brown 92

Quenton Nelson 59

Derwin James 43

22. Buffalo Bills - Mason Rudolph, QB Oklahoma State

Previous Pick - James Washington

The Bills end up getting their quarterback in the end. After trading up and landing a defensive tackle, the team takes their previous pick at 21 in the last mock at 22. James Washington has completely fallen off their radar despite being the pick here last time.

Maurice Hurst 89

Mason Rudolph 88

Lamar Jackson 86

Da’Ron Payne 78

Josh Allen 72

23. Los Angeles Rams - Isaiah Oliver, CB Colorado

Previous Pick - Denzel Ward

The mocks still haven’t caught up to the whirlwind trading the Rams have gifted us with this free agency. In the meantime, the consensus still had them taking a corner, though not their top choices who have now gone earlier.

Denzel Ward 74

Joshua Jackson 70

Isaiah Oliver 55

Carlton Davis 40

Billy Price 33

24. Carolina Panthers - James Washington, WR Oklahoma State

Previous Pick - Orlando Brown

Even before his horrific Combine, Orlando Brown had been falling out of favor. No more evident is that than in how far he’s fallen from teams like the Panthers in mocks. Once their top pick, he’s in a deep hole now, and it’s one that is only going to get deeper. Instead, the Panthers take James Washington, now freed up when the Bills went elsewhere with their picks.

James Washington 60

Christian Kirk 54

Courtland Sutton 49

Sam Hubbard 41

Orlando Brown 35

25. Tennessee Titans - Harold Landry, DE Boston College

Previous Pick - Sam Hubbard

What a coup for the Titans. Harold Landry wrecked the Combine, so I expect his stock to keep rising, but for now, he sits atop the Titans’ mock consensus and somehow ends up their pick even this late in the draft. If they missed him, they were going for a different pass rusher, so it’s clear where mock drafters see their needs.

Harold Landry 96

Sam Hubbard 62

Arden Key 39

Denzel Ward 39

Clelin Ferrell 34

26. Atlanta Falcons - Isaiah Wynn, OG Georgia

Previous Pick - Da’Ron Payne

With four of their five most mocked players on the interior of the defensive line, the Falcons somehow end up going on the interior of the other side of the ball in Georgia’s Isaiah Wynn. Having missed out on all of their top options, the Falcons simply go with the best player left for their needs.

Maurice Hurst 73

Vita Vea 73

Da’Ron Payne 68

Isaiah Wynn 46

Taven Bryan 42

27. New Orleans Saints - Rashaan Evans, LB Alabama

Previous Pick - Same

Second verse, same as the first. The Saints still need LB help and injecting some speed into their front seven would drastically help their defense. Most of their top mock picks are guys with speed on defense, with an outside chance they go tight end.

Rashaan Evans 68

Malik Jefferson 54

Harold Landry 35

Dallas Goedert 33

Tremaine Edmunds 32

28. Pittsburgh Steelers - Ronnie Harrison, S Alabama

Previous Pick - Same

Like our previous mock, the Saints steal one of the Steelers top options and they take another in Ronnie Harrison. It feels like the Steelers are trending towards taking a linebacker or safety, and this class plays into their draft tendencies of taking guys with wheels.

Rashaan Evans 95

Ronnie Harrison 84

Malik Jefferson 63

Josh Allen 31

Tremaine Edmunds 28

29. Jacksonville Jaguars - Mark Andrews, TE Oklahoma

Previous Pick - Same

This is probably the last time we see Mark Andrews in this spot. He’s been losing ground as a prospect as the Combine neared, and after underwhelming there, I’ve seen him almost completely drop off. He still holds a small lead for the Jaguars in this spot, however, so he’s the pick today.

Mark Andrews 73

Lamar Jackson 71

Courtland Sutton 49

Mason Rudolph 42

Dallas Goedert 40

30. Minnesota Vikings - Billy Price, OC Ohio State

Previous Pick - Same

Price had built himself a nice cushion in the later part of the first round of mocks, but an injury at the Combine will likely see him falling off of boards. Still, the Vikings would get a good player here if he were the pick.

Billy Price 84

Maurice Hurst 38

Kolton Miller 34

Da’Ron Payne 31

Will Hernandez 29

31. New England Patriots - Sam Hubbard, DE Ohio State

Previous Pick - Taven Bryan

The Pats have needed pass rush for years and they’ll attempt to fix that here with Sam Hubbard. Their fallback option of Harold Landry is already gone, but with all five of their top picks being defense it looks like mock drafters think the Pats need to add talent to their defense after losing Matt Patricia.

Sam Hubbard 63

Harold Landry 40

Taven Bryan 31

Isaiah Oliver 31

Ogbonnia Okoronkwo 26

32. Philadelphia Eagles - Chukwuma Okorafor, OT Western Michigan

Previous Pick - Same

The Eagles say goodbye to Jason Peters and need someone to step in and take that spot. After a poor showing at the Combine, you’re probably going to see Okorafor dropped off in mocks and replaced by Kolton Miller who currently comes in second for the Eagles and had a historic day at Indy.

Chukwuma Okorafor 54

Kolton Miller 40

Mike McGlinchey 35

Derrius Guice 31

Malik Jefferson 31

