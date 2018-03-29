There is nothing the NFL is going to be able do to make the game safer; It's up to us.

I started this as a comment, but is it was getting too long so I figured I would make my first fanpost. The NFL is fighting a losing battle to try and change the negative image that football has been increasingly associated with over the last few years. I'm not talking about all of the political issues; I'm talking about injuries and how they are turning people away from football. I don't know about other areas,but where I live high school football is dying. A lot of schools in the area have switched to 8 man football to try to keep it alive, but there just isn't enough kids participating to support having a team. There are a couple schools that were powerhouses just ten years ago who didn't even field a team the last couple years. Seeing how all of this is happening really breaks my heart because I love football. It's more than a game to me. It played a major part in shaping we into the man I am today. It helped me get through tough times as a teenager when there was a lot of problems at home while I was in school. Football teaches real lessons that helps prepare young people for adult life. From mental and physical toughness, overcoming adversity, teamwork, pushing yourself harder than you thought you could go, to holding your head high with pride in defeat and being graceful and humble in victory. I want my kids and their kids to be able to experience the sport that is so much more than just a game to so many, but unless a change is made it looks like that might not happen.

The blame is being put on the NFL for not doing enough to make the game safer for the players which makes sense since it is the most visible form of football there is. While it does deserve it's fair share, there is more that needs to happen at every level. As popular as the NFL is, the foundation of football is, and will always be, high school and youth football. That is where the focus needs to be and the largest impact can be made. Coaches and parents need to be educated about the best practises and techniques to use ensuring everybody is as safe as possible. The only way to make players safer at the higher levels is to teach them now to play smart and safe when they are young and learning how to play the game. Make it so the only way they know how to tackle is the correct way and hold them accountable when they do it wrong. There can be zero tolerance for any kind of spearing, blindside blocks, headhunting, or anything that isn't meant to accomplish a football task. We need to stop glorifying the huge knockout hits and bodyslams. That's not to say we need to eliminate hitting all together, but I don't go to football games to see a fourteen year old kid get knocked senceless. In my opinion if that is the kind of thing people are watching football for than they are doing it for the wrong reasons. There is nothing wrong with simply wrapping the ball carrier up and bringing him to the ground. Parents need to be involved and know what is going on at practices and what is being taught. They need to ensure the coaches are making every effort to make the safest environment possible. Coaches need to realise that priority number one is making sure every kid goes home safe every day with everything else including winning coming after.

There are a lot of people who say with all the changes football just won't be football anymore. I say that if something doesn't change there won't be football at all. That sounds absurd, but if youth football numbers keep dwindling there won't me anybody to play in the NFL. For all the old school guys saying how people are just getting soft and kids just need to toughen up, things are different now. High school kids are bigger, faster, and stronger now than a lot of NFL players in the fifties and sixties. We also know a lot more about head injuries than we did before, we know that "getting your bell rung" is causing irreversible brain damage when it was no big deal ten years ago.

Football will never be safe. It is a violent contact sport and there will always be the risk of serious injury. That doesn't mean that we don't have the responsibility to ensure that it is as safe as it can possibly be. Let's make sure all players are armed with the proper training to protect themselves and others, instead of a weapon on their head to target opponents with. If you don't have kids that play then I encourage you to be involved with the team in other ways. Go to some games and cheer them on, volunteer your time to help out, or if you can make a donation. (don't buy those stupid discount cards, varsity gold pockets half of the money, just donate $10 it will do twice as much good). If the NFL really wants to make a difference it should support these youth and high school programs; after all they would be investing in their own future. As it stands right now it is up to us; the coaches, parents, and community to do the work and make the changes to keep football alive. Let's make sure this great game is around to enjoy and help build young men for generations to come.