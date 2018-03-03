It’s looking more and more likely that Detroit Lions center Travis Swanson will hit free agency and play under a different franchise in 2018. According to Jeff Howe of the Boston Herald, Swanson has drawn interest from both the New York Jets and the Miami Dolphins:

Free agent center Travis Swanson has generated the most interest from the Jets and Dolphins, per source. — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) March 1, 2018

Though teams are technically not allowed to inquire about pending free agents until the legal tampering period in the 48 hours before free agency begins, agents have admitted in the past that negotiations take place well before that.

Swanson has had an up-and-down career with the Lions since drafted in the third round back in 2014. Though he has been the bonafide starter at center for the past three years, his performance has been inconsistent. Most concerning, however, has been the concussions, which have ended his season early two years in a row now.

Detroit appears to be fine replacing Swanson with 2016 third-round pick, Graham Glasgow. However, that will leave the Lions with a significant void at left guard.

The Dolphins would be an interesting landing spot for Swanson. Miami currently has former Pro Bowl center Mike Pouncey on their roster, but the Dolphins could save $7 million in much-needed cap space by cutting the 28 year old. The Jets, on the other hand, have a big need for center and a excess of cap space to spend.

Regardless of where Swanson goes, his chances of landing back in Detroit look to be slim. If that’s the case, expect the Lions to be in the market for their own interior offensive linemen very soon.