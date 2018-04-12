Notes: Lions excited to magnify Jarrad Davis’ strengths under Matt Patricia

- During the Detroit Lions fan summit this week, head coach Matt Patricia and general manager Bob Quinn raved about linebacker Jarrad Davis. Both made it sound like Davis will be a key piece to the defense this year and the Lions will get the absolute most out of his talents. Check out this quote from Quinn via the Detroit Free Press:
“We were down on the scouting trail and numerous people, numerous coaches, kind of pulled us aside and were just kind of raving about him a year removed from when we took him,” Quinn said at the Lions’ member summit earlier this week. “So I think in Matt’s scheme — Jarrad can play in any scheme, but I think it’s going to be really, his skill set is going to be exemplified in what we’re doing now.”
- Earlier this offseason the Chicago Bears placed an original-round tender on receiver Cameron Meredith. This week the Saints offered a two-year, $10 million deal to acquire Meredith and the Bears declined to match that offer. Here’s a fun example of a Bears fan freaking out then telling other fans to stop freaking out:
Let's check in on a Bears fan for today on Cameron Meredith. Four stages of grief. pic.twitter.com/S9453aYKso— John Hendrix (@JohnJHendrix) April 12, 2018
- NFL draft analysts Bucky Brooks and Daniel Jeremiah had a teleconference on Wednesday and gave their thoughts on the best running back fits and other first-round options for the Lions.
- Get ready to sign some big checks, Golden Tate:
The #Browns and WR Jarvis Landry are going to agree to terms on a 5-year, $75.5M extension, sources say. He gets $47M guaranteed… crazy for those who considered him a slot receiver.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 12, 2018
- Zac Snyder of Detroit Jock City thinks Lions fans should get even more excited about Kenny Golladay given the moderate success he had in his rookie year.
- Another day, another linebacker prospect visiting with the Lions:
#ASU LB Christian Sam finished his top 30 visits when he left the #Patriots last night. He spent time with #Chiefs, #Cowboys & #AZCardinals, while the #Texans, #Rams & #Lions did workouts. Lots of action for the likely 2nd day pick.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 12, 2018
- ESPN Michael Rothstein did a pretty deep dive on the No. 20 pick in the NFL draft, and found two Hall of Famers.
