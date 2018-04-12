 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Notes: Lions excited to magnify Jarrad Davis’ strengths under Matt Patricia

Sounds like the Lions have big plans for their young linebacker.

NFL: Detroit Lions at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • During the Detroit Lions fan summit this week, head coach Matt Patricia and general manager Bob Quinn raved about linebacker Jarrad Davis. Both made it sound like Davis will be a key piece to the defense this year and the Lions will get the absolute most out of his talents. Check out this quote from Quinn via the Detroit Free Press:

“We were down on the scouting trail and numerous people, numerous coaches, kind of pulled us aside and were just kind of raving about him a year removed from when we took him,” Quinn said at the Lions’ member summit earlier this week. “So I think in Matt’s scheme — Jarrad can play in any scheme, but I think it’s going to be really, his skill set is going to be exemplified in what we’re doing now.”

  • Earlier this offseason the Chicago Bears placed an original-round tender on receiver Cameron Meredith. This week the Saints offered a two-year, $10 million deal to acquire Meredith and the Bears declined to match that offer. Here’s a fun example of a Bears fan freaking out then telling other fans to stop freaking out:

  • Get ready to sign some big checks, Golden Tate:

  • Another day, another linebacker prospect visiting with the Lions:

