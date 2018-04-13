It’s been quite an eventful offseason for the NFC North. The Black and Blue division went through some major changes over the past few months. The Minnesota Vikings got themselves a new franchise quarterback and a dominant defensive lineman. The Green Bay Packers changed general managers and added a shiny new weapon for Aaron Rodgers. The Chicago Bears added a major receiver, a significant tight end, then lost a key restricted free agent receiver.

The Detroit Lions obviously went through some big changes, too. While they may not have had a marquee signing during free agency, they basically overthrew nearly their entire coaching staff and added handful of depth players.

So today’s Question of the Day is:

How do you rank the NFC North after free agency?

My answer:

Vikings

Lions

Packers

Bears

Overall, I think the NFC North is much tighter than it was last year. I think the Bears will be much better than the 5-11 team they were last year. I think the Vikings, Lions, and Packers will all have a very good chance to challenge for the division.

With as dominant as the Vikings were last season, it’s hard to put anyone above them right now. As for the Lions over the Packers, this is more of a hunch than anything, mixed with probably a little bit of homerism.

I just don’t think the Packers improved all that much this offseason and although they’ll presumably have Aaron Rodgers for more games in 2018 than they did in 2017, I still think they’re falling behind the rest of the division. The Lions, I believe, will be slightly better than they were last year now that they have a cast of coaches working to improve the defense.

Your turn.