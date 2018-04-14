Around this time of the offseason, things are operating at peak optimism. That was especially true after the conclusion of the 2017 season when the team moved on from former head coach Jim Caldwell, and replaced him with Matt Patricia.

This most recent free agency period wasn’t quite the same experience as it was in Bob Quinn’s first two years as general manager of the Detroit Lions, but with the draft right around the corner, there’s still a chance for the team to add impact players at positions of need. Of course, that’s the glass half-full outlook.

Imagine these 2018 Detroit Lions playing beyond January and into the final calendar month of the season in February. Say this team were to make the Super Bowl. Not only would that be a once-in-a-lifetime moment—literally—but it also makes you wonder...

Today’s Question of the Day is:

If the Lions made the Super Bowl, who would you want them to play?

This is an easy answer: The Kansas City Chiefs. And it’s easy for a couple of reasons.

Here’s Patrick Mahomes showing everyone where he ranks among NFL quarterbacks heading into the 2018 season:

And then there’s this guy, Kareem Hunt, literally the best running back to ever play football, and also the coolest guy in any room he goes in:

Your turn—even though any answer that’s not the Chiefs is probably lame and assuredly not as cool.