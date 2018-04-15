Ranking Dave Birkett’s six picks for the Lions at #20 (plus two)

Dave Birkett, Lions beat writer for The Detroit Free Press, shared his guess that the Lions' first-round pick, #20, would be one of: Derrius Guice, Harold Landry, Marcus Davenport, Maurice Hurst, Taven Bryan, or Will Hernandez. (Birkett was assuming that Vita Vea and Da'Ron Payne will have been drafted before the 20th pick.) While I am no more privy to the Lions' draft board than Birkett is, I'd say his list is largely correct. I would add two other candidates: Georgia OT/OG Isaiah Wynn and one of this year's fast late-risers, Boise State LB Leighton Vander Esch.

I would cross three of the eight off my list because I don't think their play is consistent enough to justify a first-round pick. There are too many negative reports about Landry's run defense. "Sacks are sexy," as I like to say, but I don't want somebody at the edge who is below average against the run. Bryan and Hurst both have amazing bursts, but as Logical Fallacy showed in his Fanposts in February, they take themselves out of too many plays.

I am ambivalent about Davenport and Vander Esch. Davenport sounds like an interesting guy (a real thinker, reminiscent of Deandre Levy) who has indicated that the idea of a career in football has come to him belatedly, almost as an afterthought. He certainly has the necessary physical tools, but I wonder if he has enough passion for the sport to motivate him to commit to the game as totally as an athlete needs to in order to master it at the professional level. Vander Esch also has the physical tools (great size and a 9.97 RAS!) to succeed, and my only doubt there is whether the Lions want to draft a linebacker in the first round after having done so last year. I think they might.

The remaining three candidates are the three that I am convinced are ready to step in as starters from day one - Guice, Hernandez, and Wynn. I agree with those who say that Guice would take the offense up a notch. He is a great player. I also see some merit in the argument that you don't go first round for a running back unless that is the only position you need to upgrade in order to contend for a Super Bowl. The way I am reading Quinn and Patricia is that they want to fix the line and do running back by committee this season. If that's the case, it would be a waste to draft Guice and not make him the feature back, so my guess is that the Lions will pass on him. (I certainly won't complain if they do take him at #20.)

That leaves the two OL, Hernandez and Wynn. My guess is that Quinn wants to complete his OL upgrade by drafting the fifth and last member of a powerful offensive line whose potential will be optimized by their new OL coach. Protect the $135Million Man and open more holes for RBs -- that's a mantra around here. Wynn's positional versatility is very appealing and may give him an edge, but Hernandez's size, power, and agility scream potential All-Pro, so my guess is that unless Da'Ron Payne drops to #20 (Vea definitely won't), Will Hernandez will be the Lions' pick. The question then becomes: Will the Lions try to trade down in the first and take a chance on losing Hernandez to another team in order to add a pick or two? But that's another discussion.

So, will it be Will Hernandez, or do I have my head where the sun don't shine?