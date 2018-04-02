We’re now nearly a month deep into free agency and that means it’s time to finally start recapping how teams have done. Throughout the week, we’ll be looking at free agency grades, updated depth charts and other things pertaining to the new Detroit Lions team.

But before we jump into that stuff, let’s look at the NFL as a whole. It has already been a crazy offseason filled with countless trades, surprising cuts and an unprecedented amount of quarterback swapping. So today’s Question of the Day is:

Which NFL team had the best free agency period?

My answer: I really, really like what the Los Angeles Rams have done this offseason. As a team that shocked many in 2017, the Rams didn’t rest on their laurels. They have a quarterback playing well on a rookie contract, and when you’re lucky enough to have that situation, you go all in on trying to exploit that small window.

So the Rams went out and made FOUR trades, bringing in both Aqib Talib and Marcus Peters. Then they went out and landed one of the biggest free agents of all: defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh.

Of course, it wasn’t a perfect offseason for Los Angeles. They lost a few key defensive pieces in Alec Ogletree and Trumaine Johnson, while young receiver Sammy Watkins also signed elsewhere.

Still, the Rams were aggressive this offseason and I think they’re significantly better, too. It could turn out to be short-lived, but when you have a cheap, decent quarterback, you don’t want to waste that key time in your franchise’s history.

Your turn.