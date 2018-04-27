By the Numbers: Analyzing athleticism in the 1st round of the NFL Draft

We’ve been using Relative Athletic Scores for quite some time now and the first round is always the easiest example of how athleticism is valued by teams. The old adage is that the best players tend to be the best athletes, and we’ve seen that play out time and time again both in the draft and in the NFL. Today, we’re going to dive a bit into the numbers and see how the 2018 NFL draft lined up athletically with previous years and if it followed the same kinds of trends.

Previous Years

2017

Players above 8.00 (elite range): 21

Players above 5.00 (passable range): 27

Players below 5.00 (poor): 1

Players who did not qualify: 4

A trend you’ll notice immediately is how dominated by elite athletes the first round of each draft is. In 2017, we saw three elite athletes at tight end drafted in the first, while only one player measured below average at all. The Dolphins selected DE Charles Harris last season who’s 4.26 score was the lowest among first-round players. Derek Barnett, drafted by the Eagles, was only just below 5.00 at the time, but post draft updates pushed his score just above. Marshon Lattimore had the best score in the class, having pulled in a 10.00 RAS, overtaking Darrelle Revis for the best score ever at cornerback.

2016

Players above 8.00 (elite range): 17

Players above 5.00 (passable range): 26

Players below 5.00 (poor): 3

Players who did not qualify: 2

With Jalen Ramsey scoring the best out of the draft class, 2016 was loaded with athletic talent. Joey Bosa and Ezekiel Elliott, both elite athletes, were also taken in the top five and have already made Pro Bowls. The bottom of this draft class athletically starts with DeForest Buckner, who came out as a DE but has been a very good player on the interior (where his RAS measured elite). Next was Vernon Butler, who’s been up and down for the Panthers. Finally, Laquon Treadwell posted the lowest RAS of the first round in 2016, which was surprising at the time but much less so in hindsight.

2015

Players above 8.00 (elite range): 18

Players above 5.00 (passable range): 26

Players below 5.00 (poor): 4

Players who did not qualify: 2

2015 saw the first quarterback with a RAS below 5.00 to be drafted in the first round since 1987 in Jameis Winston. Arik Armstead also measured slightly below average, but he’s had a decent career so far, if unspectacular. Next up, Lions fans, is Laken Tomlinson (4.13 RAS), and we all know how that worked out. The lowest score in the class belonged to Danny Shelton, and while he’s a decent player he, too, is on his second team already. The top of the class, Breshad Perriman, didn’t fare much better. This draft class saw seven first-rounders go to a Pro Bowl, with five over 8.00 RAS, but the players who did bust out were pretty spectacular in how badly they did.

2014

Players above 8.00 (elite range): 18

Players above 5.00 (passable range): 29

Players below 5.00 (poor): 2

Players who did not qualify: 1

The 2014 class saw 13 Pro Bowlers from the first round, nine of which rated above 8.50 RAS. Taylor Lewan took over the 10.00 spot at offensive tackle, a spot he’s held onto since then. Ha Ha Clinton-Dix measured only just below average for RAS, but he’s played alright for the Packers. Kelvin Benjamin was the other below 5.00 athlete, and he is now on his second team after being traded.

The Big Reveal

2018

Players above 8.00 (elite range): 20

Players above 5.00 (passable range): 27

Players below 5.00 (poor): 1

Players who did not qualify: 4

