Bengals fans were LIVID when the Lions drafted Frank Ragnow

As the time slowly ticked off the clock, no one really knew who the Detroit Lions would take on Thursday night. The dream pick among fans, Harold Landry, was shockingly still on the board. Or maybe they would go with linebacker Rashaan Evans or one of the top guards in Isaiah Wynn or Will Hernandez.

While Lions fans were holding their breath for Landry, Cincinnati Bengals fans, whose team was on deck, were ready to draft their next interior offensive lineman. In 2017, the Bengals running game was nearly as bad as the Lions’—rushing for just 85.4 yards per game and 3.6 yards per carry. To make matters worse, starting guard Andre Smith left in free agency.

So, although they likely knew the Lions were also in the market for an interior offensive linemen as well, Bengals fans were likely excited to add the next best lineman. And for many Bengals fans, that man was Frank Ragnow. On the day of the draft, our friends at Cincy Jungle updated their mock draft tracker, and here’s what they had to say about the final wave of mock drafts.

“On Thursday, DRAFT DAY (!!!!) pretty much every addition to the tracker is Ragnow.”

They aren’t kidding. Look at this:

But before the Bengals could finish writing “Frank” into their updated depth chart, the Detroit Lions shocked both fanbases by taking the Arkansas center right out from underneath them. Bengals fans were NOT happy. (Warning: Bad language ahead)

As it turns out, the Bengals may have been in panic mode, as several reports suggest Ragnow was the Bengals’ pick before Detroit took him.

Of course, Cincinnati was able to grab the next best center, Billy Price, with the subsequent pick, so it looks like they may have still done well for themselves. Still, it feels good to see Lions general manager Bob Quinn frustrate an opponent’s fanbase and potentially their war room, too.