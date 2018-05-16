Notes: Watch 2 NFL Network analysts predict the Lions to own the NFC North in 2018

- As if we didn’t think we could fall more in love with NFL Network’s morning show “Good Morning Football,” they go and pull of a segment like this. While discussing who they thought would “own” the NFC North this year, not one, but two of four panelists picked the Detroit Lions. One was Nate Burleson, who admits his own bias in his reasoning. However, analyst Kyle Brandt joined him, too. Watch the entire segment below:
.@Vikings.@Packers.@Lions@ChicagoBears.— NFL (@NFL) May 16, 2018
- While analysts may be behind the Lions winning the NFC North this year, sports bettors are apparently not. Detroit almost has as low of odds to win the division as the Chicago Bears this year:
Bovada's latest NFC North odds. pic.twitter.com/otemP2lVwo— Justin Rogers (@Justin_Rogers) May 16, 2018
- Lions tight end Luke Willson doesn’t think the Matt Patricia allegations will be a distraction, saying, “It’s a cutthroat environment, the NFL is, it’s a competitive environment around here, so it’s one of those things where we have to focus on football.”
- The Lions claimed offensive lineman Adam Bisnowaty off waivers on Tuesday. Here’s some more information about the former Giant:
Bisnowaty started one game as a rookie in 2017, Week 17 at RT. That game he surrendered a pair of sacks but earned an 81.8 run-block grade. https://t.co/jIYLEBXVPD— PFF DET Lions (@PFF_Lions) May 16, 2018
Adam Bisnowaty, claimed by the #Lions, had some fans #OnHere, but never looked heavy footed to me and would need a lot of work before he could provide much impact.— Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) May 15, 2018
- The Lions made room for some UDFA signings by waiving/injured TE Brandon Barnes. Barnes cleared waivers and will now revert to the Lions’ injured reserve list, per ESPN.
- Brent Sobleski of Bleacher Report graded every team’s offseason thus far. He gave the Lions a paltry C grade. Only six teams graded out worse.
