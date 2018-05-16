 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Notes: Watch 2 NFL Network analysts predict the Lions to own the NFC North in 2018

New, comments

The Lions have some hype around them.

By Jeremy Reisman
/ new
Chicago Bears v&nbsp;Detroit Lions Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images
  • As if we didn’t think we could fall more in love with NFL Network’s morning show “Good Morning Football,” they go and pull of a segment like this. While discussing who they thought would “own” the NFC North this year, not one, but two of four panelists picked the Detroit Lions. One was Nate Burleson, who admits his own bias in his reasoning. However, analyst Kyle Brandt joined him, too. Watch the entire segment below:

  • While analysts may be behind the Lions winning the NFC North this year, sports bettors are apparently not. Detroit almost has as low of odds to win the division as the Chicago Bears this year:

  • The Lions claimed offensive lineman Adam Bisnowaty off waivers on Tuesday. Here’s some more information about the former Giant:

  • The Lions made room for some UDFA signings by waiving/injured TE Brandon Barnes. Barnes cleared waivers and will now revert to the Lions’ injured reserve list, per ESPN.

  • The Stafford’s twins are already cooler than I ever was:

More From Pride Of Detroit

Loading comments...