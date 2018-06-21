Lions notes: Matt Patricia ranked dead last among all NFL coaches

- The Sporting News ranked all 32 NFL coaches, and new Detroit Lions coach Matt Patricia came in dead last on their list. The author, Bill Bender, asks Lions fans to “chill out” because “this could just as easily be any of the other first-year guys.” However, Bender justifies his placement for two reasons. First, the ridiculous accusation from he-who-shall-not-be-named at the Detroit Free Press that Patricia could already be losing his players, and because “Detroit is not an easy place in which to coach.” Sure, but Cleveland is super easy and doesn’t have a coach that literally just went 0-16. Makes sense.
- Want to relive all of Darius Slay’s eight interceptions from the 2017 season? Then this Twitter thread is for you (click on the one below and the other seven are attached):
Darius Slay had a career season in year 5. 8 interceptions! But how did he get them? A few different reasons..Having great understanding of zone/route concepts, being in the right place at the right time and good display of good feet and hips. Slays interception thread starts now pic.twitter.com/buIXlTTTky— CrockTIME (@eric_crocker) June 18, 2018
- Why aren’t the Lions’ skill position players getting any love from the national media? Erik Schlitt of Lions Wire thinks he knows why.
- Darius Slay’s wedding party is flyer than your wedding party:
- Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press talked to Devon Kennard’s father—Keith, who was also a long-time NFL player—to get some background on the Lions’ newest linebacker and what fans can expect of the potential pass rusher.
- A’Shawn Robinson is back on Twitter and he’s pretty psyched about it:
Back on @Twitter like pic.twitter.com/znouH58iQJ— AshawnRobinson (@AshawnRobinson) June 20, 2018
- Lions fifth-round draft pick Tyrell Crosby has an unlikely friendship with mixed-martial arts cutman Jacob Duran. ESPN’s Michael Rothstein has the interesting story.
