Lions notes: Matt Patricia ranked dead last among all NFL coaches

Matt Patricia is going to have to earn respect around the league.

By Jeremy Reisman
NFL: Detroit Lions-Minicamp Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
  • The Sporting News ranked all 32 NFL coaches, and new Detroit Lions coach Matt Patricia came in dead last on their list. The author, Bill Bender, asks Lions fans to “chill out” because “this could just as easily be any of the other first-year guys.” However, Bender justifies his placement for two reasons. First, the ridiculous accusation from he-who-shall-not-be-named at the Detroit Free Press that Patricia could already be losing his players, and because “Detroit is not an easy place in which to coach.” Sure, but Cleveland is super easy and doesn’t have a coach that literally just went 0-16. Makes sense.

  • Want to relive all of Darius Slay’s eight interceptions from the 2017 season? Then this Twitter thread is for you (click on the one below and the other seven are attached):

  • Why aren’t the Lions’ skill position players getting any love from the national media? Erik Schlitt of Lions Wire thinks he knows why.

  • Darius Slay’s wedding party is flyer than your wedding party:

  • A’Shawn Robinson is back on Twitter and he’s pretty psyched about it:

