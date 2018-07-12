Thursday open thread: Where will the Packers finish in the NFC North this year?

We talk plenty about the Detroit Lions here at Pride of Detroit, but maybe it’s time to step out of our bubble a little bit.

The Green Bay Packers are an assumed contender every season, and it clearly irks some Lions fans. Green Bay’s roster is clearly not among the league’s best, but Aaron Rodgers is the ultimate equalizer in the league, and he has the track record to prove it. In seasons in which he has played all 16 games, the Packers have finished with at least 10 wins and made the postseason in every season outside of his first year as a starter.

So it’s not all that surprising to see in Mike’s piece from Wednesday that writers outside of Detroit are giving the Packers a better chance at the division than the Lions. But is Rodgers still capable of carrying a poor roster, or is his magic finally running out?

Today’s Question of the Day is:

Where will the Packers finish in the NFC North in 2018?

My answer: Ever since it became clear Matthew Stafford was a franchise quarterback, I have been adamant in saying the Lions will never lose double-digit games again, as long as Matthew Stafford plays all 16 games. That has held true in every season except for 2012, despite the fact that Detroit’s roster has been pretty brutal at times.

If Stafford is able to carry his team to be a consistent 7-9 win team every year, than Rodgers is capable of at least that, as well.

I know it’s an overly simplistic way to look at the Packers, but as long as Rodgers is healthy that team is absolutely a contender. It’s just how the game of football works these days. I know some believe Rodgers is on the decline at this point in his career, but I just don’t see it when I see the man play.

The Packers absolutely deserve to be in the conversation for the NFC North title, but right now I still slot them behind the Vikings, who have a terrifyingly good roster right now. The Packers and Lions are both deserving of second place, but I have to give the edge to Green Bay right now until the Lions can prove to me they can beat Aaron Rodgers. Rodgers is 13-3 against Detroit, and although the Lions have started to finally chip away at Green Bay’s dominance in the rivalry, that has mostly been in Rodgers’ absence.

So I think it’s completely fair to slot the Packers at No. 2 in the North with the Lions close behind at three.

Your turn.