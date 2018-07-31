Nate Burleson working on ‘something very special’ with Detroit Lions

Nate Burleson has never been shy about his love of the Lions or his adoration for the city of Detroit. Now it looks like he may be taking things to a new level, as he hinted on Instagram about a secret project working with the Lions (hat tip to Lions Wire for breaking the story).

“I’m working with the Detroit Lions,” Burleson says in the short video. “I’m here at the Sound Lounge in New York. Something very special’s coming to y’all in that stadium. Stay tuned.”

Burleson wouldn’t divulge any details, but he also posted a picture of himself recording something in a sound booth, and a shirt that says “America’s Heartbeat Detroit, Michigan.”

Just a couple months ago, Nate delivered quite the soliloquy about the city of Detroit right before he announced the Lions’ second-round draft pick:

You have to think the Lions are tapping that passion and energy for something at Ford Field—perhaps for a pregame pump-up video or something else related to the gameday experience.

Either way, you know this is a good move from the team, because Burleson has been the perfect ambassador for the team ever since his playing days in Detroit ended back in 2013.