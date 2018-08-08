Based on the observations from training camp, the Detroit Lions and Oakland Raiders had a pretty evenly-matched practice on Tuesday. One analyst believed the Lions had the edge, but not by much.

The Lions reportedly picked off a few passes, which comes as no surprise given how their secondary has played all training camp.

The Oakland Raiders posted a few clips from Tuesday’s practice that show pretty solid coverage from the Lions, even though they technically “lost” the rep.

First, watch Darius Slay face off one-on-one with Raiders No. 1 receiver Amari Cooper:

Coop vs. Slay was a fun showdown to watch Tuesday.



More observations from #RaidersCamp in the Training Camp Notebook: https://t.co/pv2JkAE66P pic.twitter.com/gvmLAmkw38 — Oakland Raiders (@Raiders) August 8, 2018

That’s an amazing rep from both players. Just look at where Slay is when the ball arrives:

That’s just about as on top of the play as you can be without literally being in front of it. Good on Cooper for wrestling it away from Slay, but that’s excellent coverage, too.

DeShawn Shead has been having a surprisingly good camp thus far, but he had the difficult task of facing Jordy Nelson on this particular play on Tuesday. Though Shead also lost the rep, he had pretty sticky coverage here against one of the shiftier, most underrated receivers:

This is a perfect throw and another fantastic grab from the Raiders receiver. Shead did get beat a little, which is why he didn’t have time to turn his head and locate the ball. Still, he got a hand in there and made it difficult for Jordy to come down with it. The former Packer just made a fantastic play.

Alright, now that you’ve watched those plays, I’m going to need you to sit down. Because, while both of those plays went against the Lions, there was at least a silver lining. The video I’m about to show you is disturbing and troubling. There is no silver lining, there is nothing good about this video from the Lions’ perspective. But I feel it’s still important for you to see it.

Remember this tweet from Tuesday?

Weren’t allowed to film it and it’s just practice but I wish you guys could have seen the hit. Davis got helicoptered. https://t.co/hnE7RUHCj7 — Ted Nguyen (@FB_FilmAnalysis) August 7, 2018

Well, thanks to the Snapchat account of Raiders rookie Maurice Hurst, there is video of this moment... and it is just as devastating as it sounds. Watch at your own peril:

Ouch.

Of course, it’s just one rep, and it doesn’t really mean much in the grand scheme of things. But for a player who is already coming into his second year with some doubts surrounding him, Davis can’t afford to be on the end of these kind of hits on a regular basis.

If you need a palate cleanser after that the Lions posted their own highlights last night. It features a long touchdown to Marvin Jones Jr., a couple of great plays by Kenny Golladay, and Derek Carr’s first interception of camp, thrown directly at Darius Slay.