Today's NFL: To be Classy or Win.

So Shnard's post(s) and general observations of the current NFL has gotten me thinking.

For years, i've always lauded the Lions for one thing. Obviously not for winning, but for at least being a class act. They typically, until recently, have always taken care of their players, and "done the right thing".

Here is an observation though. I find it interesting, and kind of disheartening. I typically subscribe to the notion of Karma, and to treat people well, and it comes back to you.

But lets look at the last few years.

We have the ever competitive NE Patriots. Continually panned, for being team first, screw the players, jettison good players when they need to pay them. Feeling being, they never "take care of the player" for services previously rendered. Result, they win, but people don't get too upset, because..... they win.

We have the Eagles, 3 years ago, they were panned widely for operating in bad faith. Negotiating contracting with players, only to immediately trade them to the dolphins, basically panned for being a terrible team and screwing their players over. A year later they are in the superbowl. After which they "take care of some players" give additional bonus's not actually earned due to falling "just short" but people lauded it, because they were "taking care of their players". Result, fell far short this year.

Atlanta, a couple years ago, panned heavily for not taking care of their players, being stingy, jettisoning contracts that players previously earned, only to get injured, and immediately released. (they countered the bad press with making a more fan friendly stadium experience) and the result, they went to the superbowl. Once again, they reverted back to "taking care of the players that got them their" and the result... WAY under performed.

I know people are going to point out the injuries, etc. But I've been doing the same with the Lions for 40 years. "If we just wouldn't have sustained so many injuries at this one position.... we could of...."

I have very mixed emotions right now. I see how the Lions have operated for many many years, and lauded them for at least always being classy. I know a lot of people are upset, because not only are we not a winning organization, but now we aren't even "classy". I'm willing to see if this change truly makes a difference, and it brings a championship to the lions. But I have to agree with Shnard here too, its disappointing that we have never really been successful while being a "classy" organization.

Here is my question to all of you: Are you willing to support a management team that is much more cut throat, doesn't take care of their players, and will majorly hurt any loyalty from players if it allows us to win more?

Although, i at the same time, i don't think players are loyal or give a hometown discount very often unless the team is winning. Loyalty due to being classy to the player rarely comes about in today's NFL. Loyalty and hometown discounts come from winning. It's a sad state that our current NFL is in. I don't personally like it. But i am starting to understand it.

I think Lions have dropped down to being Middle ground shaded to win, which is jarring when compared to how we've always operated in the past.