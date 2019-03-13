2019 NFL Free Agency live updates, open thread

There will be no more tampering.

The 2019 NFL new year is upon us and every player with an expiring contract in 2019 is now available to sign anywhere. No more “agrees to terms.” No more Anthony Barr take-backsies. It’s time for teams and players to put ink to paper. It’s time for introductory press conferences. It’s time for the Lions social media account to post a bunch of these kind of pictures:

The Doc is in. pic.twitter.com/XZzisAqROU — Detroit Lions (@Lions) March 12, 2019

The Lions have four signing that they’re likely to make official today or tomorrow: Trey Flowers, Jesse James, Justin Coleman and Oday Aboushi. However, there could be more around the corner. The Lions have front loaded just about every one of these contracts and they still have a significant amount of cap space left.

Without Zenner or Aboushi deals, Lions at $29.1 million in cap space. Aboushi deal reported as "up to $2 million," but that lacks necessary clarity to update his cap number. — Justin Rogers (@Justin_Rogers) March 13, 2019

Take away $10 million in draft/mid-season spending and another $3-4 million for Zach Zenner and Aboushi (complete guess), and that’s still around $15 million in spending money for free agency.

Is another big signing around the corner? Are the Lions lining themselves up for a trade? WHAT IS GOING TO HAPPEN?

We’ll have a running Twitter list below so you can keep up-to-the-second with news. Also, feel free to check out our News and Rumor Tracker or our Lions free agency tracker, which will both be updated as the news flies in.

Happy New Year, everyone! This is 100% our year, unlike all those other times it was our year.