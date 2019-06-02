Around this time last year, we had already received word on what NFL team would be featured on HBO’s Hard Knocks series. This year, the decision is taking a bit longer and for some Lions fans, it’s causing a bit of anxiety due to Detroit being one of the teams in the running.

The other teams that are currently in contention to be featured on the show are the Oakland Raiders, New York Giants, Washington Redskins and San Francisco 49ers. If a team volunteers for the show, then this list wouldn’t really matter, but teams don’t seem to want a camera crew around them, and you can’t really blame them for that. So every year, a list of teams are forced to be eligible if they meet these requirements:

Do not have a first-year head coach

Have not made the playoffs in the past two seasons

Have not appeared on the show in the past 10 years

Today’s Question of the Day is:

If the Lions aren’t picked, which team would you like to see on Hard Knocks?

My answer: If I can’t see the Lions on Hard Knocks, then give me the mess that is the current state of the Oakland Raiders. I want to see Jon Gruden and Mike Mayock in the same room with a side of Antonio Brown drama.

The Raiders also have former Michigan defensive tackle Maurice Hurst, former Lions Luke Willson, Alex Barrett, Gabe Wright, Tahir Whitehead and Nevin Lawson on their roster.

Your turn.