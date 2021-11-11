The Lions sulked into their bye week with an 0-8 record and plenty of things to work on heading into the back half of the season. One obvious change would be featuring as much youth as possible, and this year is already a lost cause for the new regime. There is likely at least one win ahead, but the biggest objective is growth.

That one will not come Sunday as the team travels to Pittsburgh. The Steelers are not invincible, but they come in on a four-game win streak after escaping the Bears last Monday. Maybe the bye week solved some issues, but it will take a big effort to win this one. Reminder: the below scoring includes 6-point touchdowns and 0.5 PPR.

Today’s Question of the Day is:

Which Lions-Steelers player will outperform their projections?

D’Andre Swift (14.6 pts) : 48 rush yd, 5.0 rec, 44 rec yd, 0.5 TD

: 48 rush yd, 5.0 rec, 44 rec yd, 0.5 TD Amon-Ra St. Brown (7.3 pts) : 3.6 rec, 43 rec yd, 0.2 TD

: 3.6 rec, 43 rec yd, 0.2 TD Najee Harris (19.7 pts) : 77 rush yd, 4.3 rec, 38 rec yd, 1.0 TD

: 77 rush yd, 4.3 rec, 38 rec yd, 1.0 TD Pat Freiermuth (7.9 pts): 3.4 rec, 38 rec yd, 0.4 TD

My answer: Harris has been as good as advertised, and he comes into the week as the top non-quarterback across all of fantasy. He is physical with the ball and a solid pass catcher as well, and he very well may be the top dynasty running back heading into next season. Swift is not too far behind though, and even if he is not as skilled as a rusher, the points continue to rack up for fantasy owners.

Expectations remain modest for St. Brown, but this week news emerged about how the coaches may look to expand his role. Jared Goff has not gotten any help from his receivers this year, but the rookie could be a bigger factor in the second half, even with Josh Reynolds coming to town.

Your turn.