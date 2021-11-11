NFL Week 10 expert picks: Moneyline, against the spread, over/under

The Detroit Lions are back in action this week, as are 27 other teams for Week 10 of the 2021 NFL season. We’re now officially past the halfway point of the extended 18-week schedule, which means it’s time for teams to make their playoff runs.

While the Lions certainly won’t be a part of that postseason hustle, there are at least 20 teams still looking to be a part of that 14-team tournament. Week 10 features several games that could have significant playoff implications down the line. Sunday kicks off with a big NFC matchup between the surging Atlanta Falcons (4-4) against a Dallas Cowboys (6-2) team looking to figure out what went terribly wrong last week. At the same time the Saints are taking on the Titans in a intraconference battle among two playoff hopefuls. There’s also Browns vs. Patriots, Seahawks vs. Packers and Chiefs vs. Raiders in huge games this week.

Interestingly, there are a bunch of games that are predicted to be blowouts—seven of the 14 games have a betting line over a touchdown—but there are an equal amount of 50/50 toss-ups, with the other seven games having a line within 3.5 points, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

Our staff, as usual, took their best guesses at this week’s results. Here are all of the games we agree upon for Week 10:

Ravens over Dolphins

Bills over Jets

Colts over Jaguars

Buccaneers over Football Team

Cardinals over Panthers

Chargers over Vikings

Rams over 49ers

And here’s a look at the rest of our picks for Week 10.

Note: Our picks for Lions vs. Steelers will be revealed on Sunday.

Who are your favorites this week?