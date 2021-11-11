Notes: Dan Campbell talks personal importance of Veterans Day

Donning a military-themed Detroit Lions hat, Dan Campbell offered reverent words for the sacrifices of the men and women in the military on the eve of Veterans Day.

Speaking to the media Wednesday, the Lions head coach explained his respect for service members and how he has a personal connection — several family members served in branches of the military, including his brother, father, grandfather, and great uncle.

“When I always think of that stuff, and when you think you’re having a bad day — you think about, for example, being over there in the mountains of Afghanistan. You’re curled up on a rock or something being shot at. That’s....you know. So I really appreciate (them). I got a lot of respect for those men and women who served,” he said.

Coach Campbell on his appreciation for servicemembers #SaluteToService pic.twitter.com/x04YpuRuyV — Detroit Lions (@Lions) November 10, 2021

The Detroit Free Press’ Jeff Seidel actually spoke to Dan’s father, Larry Campbell, and discovered that Larry served in the Marines, Dan’s grandfathers both served in WWII, his great-uncle was a pilot in the Navy, and his brother served in the Army during Desert Storm.

Seidel’s piece offers Larry’s personal insight into the family’s military past. You might find the words of Dan’s father might explain why the Lions coach is the way he is. It’s a must-read.

And onto your notes.

What do we believe about the Lions and what do we actually know for sure? The fellas at The Athletic examine the lessons through eight games. ($)

Along the same vein, Sports Illustrated’s Michael Rosenberg takes a deep dive into just what Campbell is trying to accomplish in Detroit. “Campbell is not just preparing for games. He’s straddling the line between today and tomorrow.”

Calvin Johnson joined Kevin Hart for a locker room ice bath to get personal.

Former Lion Roger Zatkoff, a starter and one of the last living members of the 1957 championship team, has passed away at the age of 90. Our hearts go out to his family and we remember his accomplishments.

NFL coaches are going for it at a higher rate than ever before. The Next Gen Stats Analytics Team took a deep look at how they’re doing it and which coaches have been most successful in various situations. Campbell actually won his own superlative - most optimal in short-yardage situations.

The latest in the Lions’ “Women in Football” series:

Our Women in Sports segment, presented by @PriorityHealth, spotlights some of the women in the #Lions organization.



Check out our latest interview with Scouting Assistant Alexis Duhaney! pic.twitter.com/MIaWqIT9EQ — Detroit Lions (@Lions) November 10, 2021