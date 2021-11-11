Thursday Night Football open thread: Ravens at Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins snapped their seven-game losing streak last week, but it had to come against the fellow lowly Houston Texans. With Tua Tagovailoa injured, it’s Jacoby Brissett at quarterback, but it hasn’t mattered which was at quarterback because the Dolphins have struggled to produce on offense with both of them. An ineffective run game doesn’t help either, and with neither Myles Gaskin nor Salvon Ahmed producing much this year. The defense, which looked much-improved last season under Brian Flores, has taken a major step back in 2021.

The Baltimore Ravens will be a tough foe for the Dolphins. Sitting at 6-2 atop the AFC North, the Ravens are looking comfortable and the passing game has been electric. Lamar Jackson is in contention for MVP thus far, continuing to do it all with his arm and legs. The question for Baltimore, however, is if they can avoid the nail-biters. Three games have gone into overtime and they needed a historic field goal to top Detroit. When Baltimore is clicking, they are unstoppable. Unfortunately, their lows are low.

Can the Ravens avoid the upset tonight?

Here’s how to watch tonight’s game:

Date: Thursday, November 11, 2021

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Location: Hard Rock Stadium—Miami, FL

TV: FOX, NFL Network

Announcers:

FOX: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Erin Andrews & Kristina Pink

Prime: Andrea Kremer, Hannah Storm

Online Stream/Replay: NFL Gamepass, Prime Video