Each week, as part of our game preview articles, I’ll be using the Question of the Day post to examine the roster of the Detroit Lions’ upcoming opponent. I’ll sort through their top players, narrowing the list based on a few key aspects (like being currently active), then present the following question to the fans base:

Which player on the Steelers would you want on the Lions roster?

The Steelers have a wealth of top-tier talent, even with wide receivers Chase Claypool (injured, unlikely to play) and JuJu Smith-Schuster (on IR) not available for this exercise.

Let’s take a closer look.

Dionte Johnson, WR: While Claypool and Smith-Schuster aren’t options, the Steelers actually have a third receiver that would look nice in Honolulu Blue. The Steelers get the ball in his hands in a variety of ways: traditional passes, screens, end around, and gadget plays. Get him the ball and watch his electricity.

Cameron Heyward, DL: He’s on the wrong side of 30 years old, but the former first-round pick is still dominating and really only hit his prime over the last four or five seasons. He is the prototype 3-4 DE and is paid accordingly.

T.J. Watt, EDGE: How he fell to pick 30 in 2017 is still a mystery to me. I made my case for why the Lions should draft him back then, but Bob Quinn had a better target in mind: Jarrad Davis. What could have been, sigh. Anyway, he’s a stud, dominates off the edge, has 11.5 sacks already this season and 61 over his career.

Devin Bush, ILB: The former Michigan Wolverine is just 23 years old and embodies the new age linebacker who possesses elite speed and hunts the ball. He has been injured each of the last two seasons, including tearing his ACL back in February, and looks like he is still working his way back to form, but he has a tremendous ceiling.

Minkah Fitzpatrick, S: A hybrid defensive back in the truest sense of the phrase, Fitzpatrick can play both safety spots, in the slot, and at outside corner. He can hit, cover, has a nose for the ball, and is the type of player offenses have to scheme around.

My choice: T.J. Watt

I can’t help it, I wanted him bad back in 2017 and I’m not passing on this opportunity now. Adding a player like Watt would give the Lions even more versatility off the edge, provide insurance for Romeo Okwara’s healing process, and afford the Lions the opportunity to move on from Trey Flowers’ big contract if they deem he isn’t living up to expectations.

This same logic can be applied to this upcoming draft when players like Oregon’s Kayvon Thibodeaux and Michigan’s Aidan Hutchinson (who could be Watt 2.0) will likely be considered at the top of the draft.

Am I right? Wrong? Which Steelers player would you steal away? Vote in the poll and sound off in the comments.