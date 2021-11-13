Lions vs. Steelers Madden 22 simulation, Q&A

The actual Detroit Lions didn’t lose on their bye week, but unfortunately, the same cannot be said for our virtual Detroit Lions. Last week, we decided to fire up Madden 22 in the hopes we could experience at least a fake win with this struggling team. We decided to pit the Lions against the worst team in the league according to Madden: the Houston Texans. We even put Taylor Decker back in the game, and assured that Deshaun Watson wouldn’t make an appearance for the Texans. WE EVEN ADDED ODELL BECKHAM JR. to help liven up this wide receiving corps.

It was a disaster.

The Lions lost 33-0. I don’t understand it, and I don’t choose to understand it. Wherever the Lions logo goes, pain must follow.

BUT THIS WEEK, IT’LL BE DIFFERENT.

The Lions take on the Pittsburgh Steelers and ANYTHING CAN HAPPEN. We just saw the Dolphins take down the Ravens. Last week the Jaguars took down the Bills. The Lions are coming off the bye and the Steelers are on a short week, so HOPE SPRINGS ETERNAL.

Oh, who am I kidding? This Madden sim is going to be a blowout, but we can still have some fun. I’ll answer your Lions questions along the way, provide some fun commentary, PLUS

IT’S CHARITY MONTH!

We’re still raising money for the Prostate Cancer Foundation, and donations get you raffle tickets for awesome Lions prizes, the ability to put some phrase on my face, change my virtual background or get me to spin the wheel of pain. What is the wheel of pain, you ask? Well, it features a bunch of things I don’t want to do, including biting an onion like an apple.... like this:

We surpassed $2,500 in our #Movember Drive for @PCFnews, which means I had to do this.



Thank you? pic.twitter.com/FuzAJxYPJB — Jeremy Reisman (@DetroitOnLion) November 9, 2021

So please consider donating using the link below:

Here’s how to watch Saturday’s stream:

What: Lions vs. Steelers Madden sim + Q&A session

When: Saturday, November 13 — 10:30 a.m. ET

Where: Our Twitch channel — twitch.tv/prideofdetroit (or watch below)