Detroit Lions comprehensive depth chart: Week 10 at Pittsburgh Steelers

The Detroit Lions are back on the road after their bye week, taking on the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 10, and hoping to notch their first victory on the season.

This comprehensive depth chart is designed to give fans an expanded look at the current roster, and you will often see things that vary from traditional depth charts. Occasionally you will see a player listed at multiple positions. This happens when a player holds key roles at multiple spots and doesn’t fit into just one box. Additionally, we added player numbers for easier tracking during the game, bolded the anticipated starters, and all rookies will have an asterisk (*) after their name.

The Lions did some roster shuffling in the two weeks since their last game, returning players from injured reserve, placing players on injured reserve, granting players their release, signing players off the practice squad, taking advantage of their priority No. 1 waiver claim, and elevating a player from the practice squad. At the end of the day, the Lions end the week with 52 players on the active roster and one elevated player, meaning they’ll have 53 players available to choose their game-day roster from.

Quarterback (2 + 1)

Running back (3 + 1)

D’Andre Swift (32)

Jermar Jefferson* (28)

Godwin Igwebuike (35)

Jamaal Williams (30) - thigh, ruled out

Fullback (1)

Jason Cabinda (45)

Wide receiver (6 + 1)

Kalif Raymond (11)

Amon-Ra St. Brown* (14)

Trinity Benson (17)

Josh Reynolds (8) — claimed him off waivers this week

KhaDarel Hodge (18)

Geronimo Allison (13)

Quintez Cephus (87) — Injured reserve with a broken collarbone, his season is likely over

Tight end (2)

TE-F — T.J. Hockenson (88)

Brock Wright (89) - signed to the active roster this week

FB/H-B Jason Cabinda (45)

Expected starting offensive line (8 + 1)

LT — Taylor Decker (68) — activated from injured reserve over the bye week, questionable

LG — Jonah Jackson (73)

C — Evan Brown (63)

RG — Halapoulivaati Vaitai (72)

RT — Penei Sewell* (58)

Reserve offensive line

OL — Matt Nelson (67)

OT — Will Holden (69)

C — Ryan McCollum (74)

G Logan Stenberg (71) — Injured reserve (undisclosed), eligible to return in Week 11

Interior defensive line (7 + 1)

4i - Michael Brockers (91)

3T - Nick Williams (97)

NT - Alim McNeill* (54)

DL - Levi Onwuzurike* (75)

DL - Da’Shawn Hand (93)

NT - John Penisini (98)

DL - Kevin Strong (92) — activated from injured reserve over the bye week

DL - Jashon Cornell (96) — placed on reserve/non-football illness list, eligible to return in Week 13

EDGE Rushers (5)

WILL - Trey Flowers (90)

SAM - Charles Harris (53)

Julian Okwara (99)

Austin Bryant (2) — shoulder, questionable

Jesse Lemonier (52)

Off-the-ball linebacker (5)

MIKE - Alex Anzalone (34)

BUCK - Jalen Reeves-Maybin (44)

Derrick Barnes* (55)

Anthony Pittman (57)

Josh Woods (51)

Cornerback (5 + 2)

Amani Oruwariye (24)

Jerry Jacobs* (39)

Bobby Price (27)

Mark Gilbert* (40)

Ifeatu Melifonwu* (26) - Injured reserve with a thigh, has returned to practice

Nickel corner

Safety (5)

FS - Tracy Walker (21)

SS - Will Harris (25)

C.J. Moore (38)

Dean Marlowe (31)

Jalen Elliott (42) - signed to the active roster this week

Kicking team (3 + 1)

P - Jack Fox (3)

LS - Scott Daly (47)

K - Ryan Santoso (5) — elevated for Week 10

K - Austin Seibert (4) - Injured reserve with a hip, eligible to return to practice in Week 13

Kick/Punt returners

Kalif Raymond (11) - Punt return

Godwin Igwebuike (35) - Kick return

Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) - Punt return, reserve

Kick coverage specialists

Holder - Jack Fox (3)

Gunner - KhaDarel Hodge (18) and Bobby Price (27)

Personal protector (PP) — C.J. Moore (38)

5 phase - Jalen Reeves-Maybin (44), Jason Cabinda (45), Josh Woods (51), Anthony Pittman (57)

At-a-glance

If you’re more of a visual learner, here’s an at-a-glance look at what was discussed above: