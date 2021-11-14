 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Detroit Lions comprehensive depth chart: Week 10 at Pittsburgh Steelers

A quick reference guide for player viewing during the game.

By Erik Schlitt
NFL: Cincinnati Bengals at Detroit Lions Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

The Detroit Lions are back on the road after their bye week, taking on the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 10, and hoping to notch their first victory on the season.

This comprehensive depth chart is designed to give fans an expanded look at the current roster, and you will often see things that vary from traditional depth charts. Occasionally you will see a player listed at multiple positions. This happens when a player holds key roles at multiple spots and doesn’t fit into just one box. Additionally, we added player numbers for easier tracking during the game, bolded the anticipated starters, and all rookies will have an asterisk (*) after their name.

The Lions did some roster shuffling in the two weeks since their last game, returning players from injured reserve, placing players on injured reserve, granting players their release, signing players off the practice squad, taking advantage of their priority No. 1 waiver claim, and elevating a player from the practice squad. At the end of the day, the Lions end the week with 52 players on the active roster and one elevated player, meaning they’ll have 53 players available to choose their game-day roster from.

Quarterback (2 + 1)

Running back (3 + 1)

  • D’Andre Swift (32)
  • Jermar Jefferson* (28)
  • Godwin Igwebuike (35)
  • Jamaal Williams (30) - thigh, ruled out

Fullback (1)

  • Jason Cabinda (45)

Wide receiver (6 + 1)

Tight end (2)

Expected starting offensive line (8 + 1)

Reserve offensive line

  • OL — Matt Nelson (67)
  • OT — Will Holden (69)
  • C — Ryan McCollum (74)
  • G Logan Stenberg (71) — Injured reserve (undisclosed), eligible to return in Week 11

Interior defensive line (7 + 1)

EDGE Rushers (5)

  • WILL - Trey Flowers (90)
  • SAM - Charles Harris (53)
  • Julian Okwara (99)
  • Austin Bryant (2) — shoulder, questionable
  • Jesse Lemonier (52)

Off-the-ball linebacker (5)

  • MIKE - Alex Anzalone (34)
  • BUCK - Jalen Reeves-Maybin (44)
  • Derrick Barnes* (55)
  • Anthony Pittman (57)
  • Josh Woods (51)

Cornerback (5 + 2)

Nickel corner

Safety (5)

Kicking team (3 + 1)

Kick/Punt returners

  • Kalif Raymond (11) - Punt return
  • Godwin Igwebuike (35) - Kick return
  • Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) - Punt return, reserve

Kick coverage specialists

  • Holder - Jack Fox (3)
  • Gunner - KhaDarel Hodge (18) and Bobby Price (27)
  • Personal protector (PP) — C.J. Moore (38)
  • 5 phase - Jalen Reeves-Maybin (44), Jason Cabinda (45), Josh Woods (51), Anthony Pittman (57)

At-a-glance

If you’re more of a visual learner, here’s an at-a-glance look at what was discussed above:

