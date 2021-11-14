Lions vs. Steelers Week 10 expert picks, score predictions

If the Detroit Lions are going to win a game this week, Week 10 may be it. They are not likely to get more pre-game bounces in their favor than this week. Not only have the Lions had an extra week to prepare for the Pittsburgh Steelers, but the Steelers are working on a short week after a narrow victory over the Chicago Bears on Monday night.
Oh, and Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was surprisingly declared out less than 24 hours before kickoff after testing positive for COVID-19.
That being said, even though Roethlisberger is undoubtedly a future Hall of Famer, losing him won’t be as impactful as it once was for Pittsburgh. This year, the Steelers already have had one of the least efficient passing attacks in the league, ranking 19th in DVOA and 23rd in yards per attempt. The Steelers are 5-3 not because Roethlisberger has been shredding defenses, but because he’s got a decent running game and receivers capable of picking up a lot of yards after the catch. Having the eighth-ranked scoring defense helps, too.
Still, this Steelers team is vulnerable, and they certainly aren’t better with Mason Rudolph at quarterback. So will the Lions win this week? Let’s check out our staff’s predictions.
Please note: These predictions were all made prior to the news that Ben Roethlisberger will not play on Sunday after being placed on the Steelers’ reserve/COVID-19 list.
Kyle Yost (8-0): 27-16 Steelers
John Whiticar (8-0): 27-21 Steelers
Jeremy Reisman (7-1): 20-10 Steelers
Erik Schlitt (6-2): 24-17 Steelers
Hamza Baccouche (6-2): 20-13 Steelers
Alex Reno (6-2): 28-10 Steelers
Jerry Mallory (5-3): 34-21 Steelers
Andrew Kato (5-3): 19-17 Steelers
Ryan Mathews (5-3): 17-13 Lions
Kellie Rowe (5-3): 31-17 Steelers
Mike Payton (5-3): 35-14 Steelers
Chris Perfett (4-4): 23-14 Steelers
Morgan Cannon (3-2): 24-17 Steelers
Check out all of our Week 10 predictions here.
Who you got on Sunday?
