Lions vs. Steelers Week 10 expert picks, score predictions

If the Detroit Lions are going to win a game this week, Week 10 may be it. They are not likely to get more pre-game bounces in their favor than this week. Not only have the Lions had an extra week to prepare for the Pittsburgh Steelers, but the Steelers are working on a short week after a narrow victory over the Chicago Bears on Monday night.

Oh, and Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was surprisingly declared out less than 24 hours before kickoff after testing positive for COVID-19.

That being said, even though Roethlisberger is undoubtedly a future Hall of Famer, losing him won’t be as impactful as it once was for Pittsburgh. This year, the Steelers already have had one of the least efficient passing attacks in the league, ranking 19th in DVOA and 23rd in yards per attempt. The Steelers are 5-3 not because Roethlisberger has been shredding defenses, but because he’s got a decent running game and receivers capable of picking up a lot of yards after the catch. Having the eighth-ranked scoring defense helps, too.

Still, this Steelers team is vulnerable, and they certainly aren’t better with Mason Rudolph at quarterback. So will the Lions win this week? Let’s check out our staff’s predictions.

Please note: These predictions were all made prior to the news that Ben Roethlisberger will not play on Sunday after being placed on the Steelers’ reserve/COVID-19 list.

Kyle Yost (8-0): 27-16 Steelers

John Whiticar (8-0): 27-21 Steelers

Jeremy Reisman (7-1): 20-10 Steelers

Erik Schlitt (6-2): 24-17 Steelers

Hamza Baccouche (6-2): 20-13 Steelers

Alex Reno (6-2): 28-10 Steelers

Jerry Mallory (5-3): 34-21 Steelers

Andrew Kato (5-3): 19-17 Steelers

Ryan Mathews (5-3): 17-13 Lions

Kellie Rowe (5-3): 31-17 Steelers

Mike Payton (5-3): 35-14 Steelers

Chris Perfett (4-4): 23-14 Steelers

Morgan Cannon (3-2): 24-17 Steelers

Who you got on Sunday?