Lions vs. Steelers 2021: Game time, TV schedule, streaming live

It’s sloppy weather season in the NFL, as temperatures plummet and chances of rain and snow hang over western Pennsylvania. It is equal parts dread and joy, depending what kind of fan you happen to be and what kind of football you want to watch.

Either way though, the Detroit Lions and Pittsburgh Steelers won’t be a game to write home about in regard to quarterback play. Jared Goff’s struggles are clear, but now Ben Roethlisberger is out from this game as he lands on the reserve/COVID-19 list. This puts Mason Rudolph in line to start under center; this is not ideal, for those who want to watch excellence in quarterbacking.

But it also opens the door to Detroit, coming off a bye week and hungry for a win. Although such situations have gone against the Lions in the past, they’re becoming once more the popular upset picks of the week; and with Roethlisberger out, this point spread in Las Vegas has fallen by at least two points. It’ll be up to the Lions defense to capitalize on this weakness; however, the Steelers still feature excellence offensive weapons like Najee Harris and Diontae Johnson, and their defense remains stout.

Combined with potentially sloppy weather, this all makes for a game that could delight or disgust in equal measure. This is how you can watch such witchcraft:

Detroit Lions vs. Pittsburgh Steelers game info

Date: Sunday, November 14, 2021

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: Heinz Field — Pittsburgh, PA

TV: FOX

TV announcers: Chris Myers, Darryl Johnston

Week 10 Map: Courtesy of 506 Sports

Online stream: FUBO.TV, Yahoo Sports app (locally)

Radio: 97.1 The Ticket (full list of radio affiliates here)

Radio announcers: Dan Miller, Lomas Brown

Odds: Pittsburgh -6.5, 41 o/u, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.