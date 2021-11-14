After claiming Josh Reynolds off of waivers last Wednesday, the Detroit Lions get some much needed help at wide receiver and hope to spruce some life into their offense with Jared Goff and Reynolds already having some experience playing together in Los Angeles. The moneyline changed from around 9 points to the Lions being just 6.5-point underdogs due to Ben Roethlisberger testing positive for COVID-19 and leaving Mason Rudolph as the starter for Sunday’s game. It’s starting to feel like this might be a trap game for Pittsburgh.

In Josh Reynolds’ last season with the Rams, he was targeted 81 times and caught the ball 52 times for 618 receiving yards and two touchdowns. He has never surpassed 100 receiving yards in his career, but he’s made some key plays, especially through the deep ball while being buried on the Rams’ depth chart.

In Detroit, Reynolds will have every opportunity to be one of the top passing options for their offense, but how quickly will he be part of the Lions’ game plan?

Today’s Question of the Day is...

How many receiving yards will Josh Reynolds have in his first game as a Lion?

My answer: I’ll go ahead and give the bold prediction that Reynolds has his first 100-yard receiving game on Sunday against the Steelers.

The Steelers have done a decent job of shutting down the run this year, but they are allowing more passing yards per game than the Lions. Detroit also could potentially be getting Taylor Decker back as their starting left tackle and if that’s the case, maybe we see more deep shots from Goff assuming he might have more time in the pocket.

Now that Dan Campbell is deciding to involve himself more with the Lions’ offense, it will be interesting to see what kind of impact that has. Will the Lions decide to continue to rely heavily on the run game and the short passing attack, or will they start attacking the deep part of the field knowing that Campbell has been aggressive in his decisions all year. It certainly sounds like he at least wants to give the receivers a chance to make some plays this year, and that benefits a big playmaker like Josh Reynolds.