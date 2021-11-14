Sunday Night Football open thread: Chiefs at Raiders

This season hasn’t gone to plan for the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs. Can either of them change their fortunes on Sunday Night Football?

The Raiders were hoping to build upon a middling 2020 campaign, but 2021 has been a rough one. Coach Jon Gruden resigned amid an email scandal, and he is in the process of suing the NFL. Meanwhile, their two 2020 first-round picks have flamed out; Henry Ruggs was involved in a fatal car accident and was promptly released, while Damon Arnette was also released following a video of him brandishing a weapon and issuing death threats. The Raiders can take solace in their 5-3 record, but last week’s loss to the Giants puts a damper on things.

For the Chiefs, this was meant to be another year of their Super Bowl dynasty. After winning in 2019 and falling just short in 2020, there was plenty of optimism this season. Instead, the Chiefs have faltered. A 5-4 record isn’t awful and still leaves Kansas City in the playoff hunt, but the offense is not looking like the juggernaut it once was. Coupled with the defense still playing at a below-average level, the Chiefs have lost their edge. A win tonight would be a good way to get things back on track.

Here is how to watch tonight’s game:

Date: Sunday, November 14, 2021

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Location: Allegiant Stadium—Paradise, NV

TV: NBC

Announcers: Al Michaels (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (analyst), Michele Tafoya (sidelines)

Online: NBCSports.com