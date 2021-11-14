With starting Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams declared out before the team’s Week 10 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, it was a prime opportunity for Lions seventh-round rookie Jermar Jefferson to make a big impact on the game. That’s exactly what happened when Jefferson took a second-quarter hand-off for 28 yards and a touchdown—the second of his young career.

Unfortunately for Jefferson, as he was tackled into the end zone, it appeared his left leg was rolled up on by a Steelers defender, and the Lions running back hobbled to the sidelines. Once he got there, it appeared he could barely put any weight on that leg, and was eventually forced to ride the cart into the locker room.

The Lions announced it as an ankle injury and listed him as questionable to return.

The Lions only have two other active backs for Week 10: D’Andre Swift and converted safety Godwin Igwebuike.

We’ll provide updates on Jefferson’s status as news comes in.

UPDATE: Jefferson is out for the remainder of the game.