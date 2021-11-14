Filed under: Detroit Lions Game Threads Detroit Lions vs. Pittsburgh Steelers second half open thread We’re tied at halftime. Can the Lions win two quarters? By Jeremy Reisman@DetroitOnLion Nov 14, 2021, 2:23pm EST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Detroit Lions vs. Pittsburgh Steelers second half open thread Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images The Detroit Lions and Pittsburgh Steelers are tied at 10 at halftime. Can the Lions get the edge in the final two quarters of the game? Come chat with us for the second half. More From Pride Of Detroit Tracy Walker says he’s ‘doing fine,’ expects to play next week Sunday Night Football open thread: Chiefs at Raiders Three reasons why the Lions tied the Steelers Lions vs Steelers: What Just Happened? D’Andre Swift, running game help Lions avoid 0-17 season 4 takeaways from the Lions tie versus the Steelers Loading comments...
Loading comments...