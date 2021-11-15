Detroit Lions open as 10-point underdogs vs. Cleveland Browns

The Detroit Lions may have not suffered a loss in the past two weeks, but Vegas certainly seems to see one on the horizon for Week 11. The Lions have opened as 10-point underdogs for next Sunday’s contest against the Cleveland Browns, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Lions are coming off a 16-16 tie with the Pittsburgh Steelers in which Detroit was able to rush for a season-high 229 yards. However, they really struggled to run the ball, as Jared Goff tossed for only 114 passing yards at 4.6 yards per attempt. The defense was able to hold backup Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph to just 4.8 yards per attempt and 16 points.

The Browns, who are currently last in the competitive AFC North at 5-5, are coming off an embarrassing 45-7 loss to the New England Patriots. Starting quarterback Baker Mayfield suffered a knee injury and left the game early, but head coach Kevin Stefanski said he believes Mayfield will play against the Lions next week.

The Browns entered Week 10 with one of the most efficient offenses in the league—ranked sixth in DVOA and 13th in scoring. However, after Sunday’s disaster, it’s safe to say those numbers will drop.

The Lions have won four straight games over the Browns and seven of the past eight games, but Cleveland will go into this week’s matchup the more desperate team and the heavy favorite.

This game’s 10-point line is the third highest Vegas line for Week 11. Only Texans (+10.5) at Titans and Giants (+11.5) at Buccaneers have bigger point spreads.