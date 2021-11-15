The art of not losing and the Detroit Lions

For the first time since Dec. 6 of last year, the Detroit Lions did not lose. They didn’t win either, and several players were apparently unaware you could indeed tie in the NFL.

Either way, we’re excited, in a perverse sort of way. It’s not exactly what you wanted, but it’s better than the kick in the teeth just waiting around the corner.

PODcast breaks down the tie in Pittsburgh, the sloppy weather, the sloppy play and sloppy play calling. The chances left on the field, the flirtations with danger and the refusal to throw the football; we’re discussing it all here, because it all happened on the field.

But there’s actually some good, believe it or not. A tie might feel awful, but it has plenty of improvement for the defense and the run game, as D’Andre Swift steps up to become a primetime back in this match. On the flip side, Dan Campbell’s playcalling cut out throwing the football almost entirely; a limitation of Jared Goff, or a tactical error?

We discuss all this and more in the first non-loss in 11 months.

As a reminder, we are continuing on with our Movember charity drive! There’s still plenty of time to give, with many awards and chaos to be unleashed on the PODcast and our Twitch streams.

